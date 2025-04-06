



The seventh-arranged tennis team for women in North Carolina ran to a 3-0 lead and held for a 4-2 victory on Saturday afternoon at no. 16 California, which completed a 2-0 road trip on the west coast this weekend. Reese brantmeier Won the Clinching Singles competition for UNC. With the victory, the Tar Heels improved this season to 18-4 in general and 9-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Carolina has won 11 of the last 12 games since the start of the offside. UNC also won on number 25 Stanford, 4-0, on Friday afternoon in the first West Coast ACC Road Swing. The Golden Bears fell until 11-6, 8-2 ACC. To start the afternoon, Brantmeier and Alanis Hamilton The 18th arranged double duo in the nation, drove to a 6-2 victory over the number 1 position on Cal's Jessica Alsola and Mao Mushika. Shortly thereafter, #34 Theadora Rabman And Tatum Evans Beat Berta Passola-Folch and Naomi Xu, 6-4, and UNC won the double point to take a 1-0 lead. First -year Claire Hill Carolina gave a 2-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over number 6 singles on #56 Katja Wierholm. Not long after, #41 Carson Tanguilig Greta Greco Lucchina defeated in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2 for a 3-0 Tar whole benefit. Cal collected and cut the lead to 3-2 after back-to-back victories by #83 Alsola at number 2 singles above Rabman and Folch at number 4 above Hamilton. Brantmeier defeated the 25th rank Mushika, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on number 1 singles to achieve the team win for Carolina. "We talk a lot about the use of every competition as an opportunity to grow, and I think that has been published today versus a very talented CAL team," said Tar Heel Assistant Coach Hayley Carter . "It was one of our most complete matches of the double season to date, and we are really happy with how we have been in line with both Doubles and Singles today. We look forward to building on these competitions and coming out strongly for our last regular season weekend at home." Next De Tar Heels return home and organize Miami and Florida State next weekend to end the regular season at home for the ACC championship on 16-21 April in Cary, NC Final score: #7 North Carolina 4, #16 California 2 Saturday April 5, 2025

Hellman tennis complex

Berkeley, Calif. Match Results

#7 North Carolina 4, #16 California 2

Double 1) #18 Reese brantmeier / Alanis Hamilton (UNC) Def. Jessica Alsola/Mao Mushika (CAL), 6-2

2) #34 Tatum Evans / Theadora Rabman (UNC) Def. Berta Passola Folch/Naomi XU (CAL), 6-4

3) Carson Tanguilig / Lindsay Zink (UNC) vs. Greta Greco Lucchina/Lan Mi (CAL), 4-4 (Unfinished)

Order of finishing: 1, 2 Singles 1) #6 Reese brantmeier (UNC) Def. # 25 Mao Mushika (CAL), 6-4, 7-6 (4)

2) #83 Jessica Alsola (CAL) Def. #18 Theadora Rabman (UNC), 6-2, 6-3

3) #52 LAN MI (CAL) LED #49 Tatum Evans (UNC), 7-6 (6), 4-4 (Unfinished) 4) Berta Passola Folch (CAL) def. Alanis Hamilton (UNC), 7-6 (8), 6-1

5) #41 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) Def. Greta Greco Lucchina (horse), 6-2, 6-2

6) Claire Hill (UNC) Def. #56 Katja Wierholm, 6-3, 6-3

Order of finishing: 6, 5, 2, 4, 1 Follow Carolina Tennis

Stay informed of the last tar whole tennis news by following @carolinate on X and @Tarhelentnis On Instagram. Double Point Carolina. Doubles 1: Reese brantmeier / Alanis Hamilton def. Cal's Jessica Alsola/Mao Mushika, 6-2 Doubles 2: Tatum Evans /Thea Rabman Def. Cal's Berta Passola Folch/Naomi Xu, 6-4 UNC 1 | 0 CAL pic.twitter.com/lgbckyfvrt Carolina Ladies Tennis (@Unc_wtennis) April 5, 2025

