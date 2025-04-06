Fans recognize Timothee Chalamet 'Completely' with his transforming role in the next film





Fresh of the success of his Oscar-nominated role of Bob Dylan in A completely unknownTimothe Chalamet will appear as a table tennis legend Marty Reisman in Josh Safdies Marty Supreme. The cinematograph of the film, Darius Khondji, recently revealed that the audience will not recognize Chalamet in the film and also gave some insight into how hard the rising star actor worked to bring Reisman to the big screen. Creeks with VarietyKhondji revealed that Chalamet, who prepared for years to play famous for years to play the iconic folk singer Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A completely unknownused the same work ethics for his role of real-life table tennis legend Marty Reisman in A24s Marty Supreme. “He wanted to be like a real one [professional] Ping Pong player when he started photographing“Knondji said. Marty Supreme Will not be a conventional biopic, instead it will be loosely based on the life of Marty Resiman, the table tennis legend who won 22 big Ping Pong championships during his career. However, that Chalamet did not stop preparing as well as possible to portray Reisman, because according to Knondji, Chalamet was on the set with “some of the largest real Ping Pong champions that played today.” Related 'I didn't know [They] Existing ': Gwyneth Paltrow suffered from intimacy coordinator for Timothee Chalamet -Seksssceses in new film Gwyneth Paltrow has “many” sex scenes with Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme, and she talks about working with the intimacy coordinator of the film. Khondji would further add that the performance of Chalamet in Marty Supreme will be completely different from what the public is used to from the young actor and says he “Will be very different from the Timothe Chalamet that you have seen so far. “ I don't think people will recognize him at all. “I don't think people will recognize him at all,” Khondji added. Although there must still be a trailer Marty SupremeSet photos with the transformation of Chalamet in Reisman Were issued Last year, which shows the acclaimed actor who shows a pencil -thin mustache and era suitable clothing. The audience gets the chance to see Chalamet Marty Supreme When it lands in theaters on Christmas Day. Who else plays in Marty Supreme?

Chalamet is at the front and in the middle Marty SupremeBut he will be accompanied by a stars -littered cast with Gwyneth Paltrow (Iron Man), Tyler, the maker (Piece by piece), FR Drand (Hotel Transylvania), Kevin O'Leary (Grace and Frankie), Odessa A'Zion (Hellraiser), Penn Jillette (Director's Cut), Abel Ferrara (Ms 45), Sandra Bernhard (The King of Comedy) and Spenser Granese (The Wolf of Wall Street). In addition to directing the film, Safdie also wrote together with the script alongside Ronald Bronstein, who previously worked with Safdie on Uncut precious stones And Good time. Related The Odyssey of Christopher Nolan is expanding with a Oppenheimer actor who joins the cast A Oppenheimer actor joins Tom Holland, Zendaya and Matt Damon in The Odyssey of Christopher Nolan. Chalamet was most recently seen as Bob Dylan in A completely unknownWho earned the actor his second Oscar nomination. In the same year as the Music Biopic, Chalamet also appeared in the Kassa -hit Dune: part two Like Paul Atreids. Both films were also nominated for Best Picture during this year's Academy Awards. After the success of the first two films, a third Dune film is in the making and is said to start filming this summer. Marty Supreme Het theaters on Christmas Day. Source: variety

Marty Supreme

Release date December 25, 2025

Director Josh Safdie Writers Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie Producers Anthony Katagas, Ronald Brontein, Timothe Chalamet

Timothe Chalamet Unavailable

Gwyneth Paltrow Marty Reisman









