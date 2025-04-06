https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17RWMJE6ZDU

Luis Reece celebrated a personal milestone to set up a Derbantshire win in Gloucestershire by nine wickets on day three of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match in Derby.

The all -rounder took 10 wickets in a match for the first time and ended with 4 to 45 to add to his 6 for 52 in the first innings.

Ben Charlesworth made 110, his third first class, but no one else could play an important innings because Gloucestershire was excluded for 259.

That left the home team a victory objective of 91 and Caleb Jewells undefeated 51, his second half century of the game, led them home in 20 overs to give Derbantshire a 22-point hunger and a victory from the opening match of the season for the first time in six years.

Gloucestershire needed a large partnership of Charlesworth and James Bracey to have a realistic chance, but they only added 10 more points before Zak Chappell broke through.

In the seventh of the morning, Chappell found some late inswing to beat Braceys Defensive Push and just give Derbantshire the start they wanted.

Gloucestershires hopes to set Derbantshire any challenging target, rested at Charlesworth and Graeme van Buuren, who was the only batter that passed 50 in the first innings.

He started positively, drove Chappell four for four and cut Anuj Dal for two more limits, but Derbantshire soon took another step closer to the victory.

Martin Andersson seduced Van Buuren in a vast drive that he hit the second slip in the hands of Wayne Madsen.

Gloucestershire was only seven ahead and now it was a question of how long they could delay the inevitable.

Charlesworth completed a nice hundred who came from 171 balls when he turned Jack Morley for a few behind Square, but the timing of the openers seemed to leave him before he became the next wicket that fell.

He failed through the field to Morley and only managed to go halfway, but when he tried to pull Reece, he picked Pat Brown from mid-wicket.

Tom Price and Zaman Akhter prevented further setbacks for lunch, but De Standaard was broken six overs in the afternoon session when Akhtar LBW played back to the turn of David Lloyd.

Lloyd then had Price LBW for 26, so Reece would run into from the end of the city and polish the tail with the second new ball.

Matt Taylor hit the second slip while pushing forward and in his next over Reece Ajeet Singh Dales Swing beat the line to leave Derbantshire with a modest victory goal.

They lost Lloyd in the fourth of Tom Price, but the greatest care for Gloucestershire was to improve their over -rate to prevent a point deduction.

Spinners Ollie Price and Van Buuren operated together, making Jewell and Harry in the late afternoon sun in the late afternoon.

Derbantshire head of Cricket Mickey Arthur said: “This confirms the work that we brought in those cold dark days in those cold dark days in those cold days. The boys have worked incredibly hard and cricket provides people who work hard.

“They didn't separate anything, they have been excellent and we have the reward for it today. It is only one step, but what it does is that it brings a lot of confidence in our dressing room.

“They start to believe in their equity, believe in the process and start to learn how to win. Winning is a habit, so I can't be happier and I hope this is the start for good things that come for us collective and for many of our players individually.”

