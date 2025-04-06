



Top seeds Jessica Pegula survived a tough test to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 2-6 7-5 in a Topsy-Turvy Charleston Open Semifinal on Saturday and will be confronted with fellow countryman Sofia Kenin in her fourth championship match of the season. Pegula had looked like she would roll through the game while she won the first five games, but had to find another level after Alexandrova had fought back and the American took it in the line with an excellent backhand winner. Later on Saturday, Kenin went up when opponent Amanda Anisimova retired with an injury with an injury with an injury. “That was a tough game,” Pegula told the tennis canal. “It was sometimes not the most beautiful, it was really windy, there were a number of uncomfortable shots, we were both very uncomfortable, I have the feeling that, on some short balls, some low balls, it was a bit in the wind, so it just tried not to get frustrated, you just had to move a lot and just compete and just compete.” Pegula broke her opponent in the first match with a backhand winner before Alexandrova helped the American to a new break in the third game with a double error and an awkward shot that sailed along the baseline. They exchanged breaks in the fifth and sixth games before the 26th Russian Russian improved her form across the board in the second set, while she broke Pegula with a great Forehand-shot in the sixth match and again with a Forehand winner on Set Point. They exchanged breaks three times in the last set before Pegula forced her opponent in an error at breaking point with a perfectly placed backhand on the net in the 11th game to close the two -hour marathon match of 21 minutes. It was Pegula's 24th competition this year, most in the WTA. Anisimova had hoped to build a strong start this season after she had ended a three -year title of drought in Doha in February, but the afternoon quickly derailed for the eighth seed. With Kenin a break in the fourth game, Anisimova stopped briefly and started to move carefully around the field before he asked the physio with the score with 30-30. She lay on her back when the tournament employees tended to be a hip injury and tried to continue, but she could not keep up with the fight and with Kenin 5-2 in the set. It will be the first time that the Charleston Open, the largest tennis tournament of only women in North America, will see a completely American final since 1990.

