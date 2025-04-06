Ovechkin scores no. 895, surpassed from Gretzky's NHL goal point record of all time

Alex Ovechkin shot almost the perfect shot from the place on the ice that has defined his remarkable career. When the Puck hit the net, it made him the top scorer in the NHL history.

Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal in the game of the Washington Capitals against the New York Islanders on Sunday and defeated colleague Russian Ilya Sorokin on a Power Play with 12:34 in the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from the old teammate Tom Wilson and fired a laser along Sorokin with defender Jakob Chychrun screening.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery called it “the ultimate goalcorer goal for the greatest of all time.”

With the excitement of a child, the 39-year-old belly flopped on the ice, while tens of thousands of fans welcomed and sang: “Ovi! Ovi!” While teammates from the bank flowed and threw him in the celebration.

“I probably need a few days or maybe a few weeks to realize what it means to be number 1,” said Oveechkin after a 4-1 loss that was still a party for the capitals. “I am really proud of myself. I am really proud of my family, for all my teammates who help me reach that milestone and for all my coaches. It's huge. It's incredible. It's an incredible moment and I'm happy.”

Ovechkin had never scored on Sorokin, making his countryman the 183rd several goalkeeper he has defeated. “Thank you to Sorokin to let me score 895,” said Oveechkin. “I love you, brother.” Ovechkin asked him for the stick, and Sorokin is obliged after writing “895!” And sign it.

The fact that each player received 895 goals and broke a record that stood 31 years old seemed unreal for those in the middle.

“It's really incredible,” said Centredylan Strome, who received the secondary assist to pass on the Puck to Wilson. “Sometimes those moments where you have to squeeze yourself happen to believe that you are really in this moment and really on the ice that is celebrating or part of it, and it was great.”

Ovechkin broke a record that seemed to be one of the most inviolable in sport. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman ensured that he points out when he opened the 10-minute ceremony to celebrate the milestone.

“Wayne, you will always be the 'great' and you had a record that nobody ever thought would be broken,” Bettman said. “But Alex, you did it.”

The first to get hugs from Oveechkin were old equipment managers Craig “Woody” Leydig and Brock Myes, along with the rest of the training and dressing room staff who have been around him for so long. Ovechkin waved to acknowledge the crowd and went through a handshake line with the islanders while crew members set up for the 895 ceremony that has been in the making for months.

Ovechkin got a portrait of himself and Gretzky. Janet Gretzky presented a gift to the wife of Oveechkin, Nastya, just like Colleen Howe did her when her husband broke the record of Gordie in 1994. Ovechkin received no. 895 in his 1,487th game with which the same number you ended up.

Gretzky shook Oveechkin's hand, hugged him and congratulated the “Great 8” and his family with the performance.

“They say records were made to be broken, but I am not sure who will get more goals than that,” said Gretzky.

Ovechkin took the microphone from Gretzky as a torch that was passed on from one legend of the game to another. He thanked injured teammates Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2018, and expressed his affection for his wife, mother and two sons in the neighborhood.

“We did it, guys. We did it,” said Oveechkin. “And most importantly, for my mother, my family, my beautiful woman, my father -in -law, my beautiful children, thank you. I love you so much and without you I would never be here.”

More “Ovi!” Songs followed. There will be much more if he tries to reach 900.

Gretzky's total of 894 goals seemed unapproachable for a long time. Even after missing 16 games in November and December, Ovechkin passed it due to a broken left leg, proof of his sustainability and a talent to consequently put the Puck in the net for two decades. This season he surpassed 40 goals for the 14th time two more than Gretzky and also the most in competition history and now has 42.

Fans and players of both teams paused the historic moment of Alex Ovechkin in UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, on Sunday on Sunday. (Adam Hunger/The Associated Press)

“To do what he is doing at this age is incredible,” said years of teammate John Carlson, who helped with the equal to Doel No. 894. “I think people also sleep on it. Simply, he missed two months and he can score 50 goals. It is crazy. It is crazy.”

The Chase by the Great 8, a nickname in honor of his sweater number, attracted the attention from North -America to Oveechkin's native Russia, where billboards and goals were set up and his efforts followed. It helped Oveechkin that his team is one of the best in the NHL this season and expectations.

Gretzky Brak Howe's record just over 31 years ago, since he scored 802 on March 23, 1994. He added 92 more before he retired in 1999 after a total of 1,487 games for 20 seasons.

Even with the one that falls to Ovechkin, Gretzky has 54 NHL records, and two seem really inviolable: 2,857 total points and 1,963 assists, the latter of which is more than anyone else and helps combined.

For NHL Playoff goals that do not count for the plate, Gretzky has the most (122). Ovechkin has 72. Gretzky also had another 56 in the regular season and play -offs of the World Hockey Association, while Oveechkin 57 has from his time in the KHL, the Russian Top League.

Returning to Russia to play for family and friends is at one point an option for Oveechkin, who has one season left after this on the five-year-old, $ 47.5 million US contract that he signed in 2021, which took him up to and including the age of 40 to give him enough time to chase the record of Gretzky. Instead, he got it done earlier than almost someone could have been expected realistically.

