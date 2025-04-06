School Holiday Hockey and Multisport Camp





The Easter school holidays are coming. Term 1 2025 ends this Friday and students return to school on Wednesday 30 April. If you are not on your way for the holidays and wonder how you can entertain your children, the Hockey and Multisport camp returns for all children 5 years and older. With financial support from NSW Department of Regional Youth, Far North Coast offers hockey Inc. Free access for young people aged 12 years and older for the full 4-day event. To guarantee the most affordable holiday care in the northern rivers, children between 5 and 11 years old can attend all 4 days of the camp for a registration costs of $ 85.00. Lunch, morning tea and equipment are provided during the 4-day camp. The camp is intended to offer an environment where children can explore different sports, build skills and make new friends. The camp offers children the opportunity to make contact with others outside their school zones, while it demonstrates the amazing benefits to children: Break down social barriers

Build inner strength and resilience

Experience less stress and fear

Form supporting relationships All camp staff, coaches and volunteers have essential qualifications, including WWCC, coaching certificates and experience. A child safety officer, first aid and CPR officers and a child benefit employee will be on site to guarantee a safe, inclusive environment for all participants. The various line-up of sports sessions enables children to find a sport that fits their own personal characteristics, whether it is individually, collaborates or team-based. This camp offers the opportunity to discover which sports can interest them in the future. Hockey- Hockey is one of the most competent team sports in the world, and yet we teach the game so that every participant knows that they can play the game well, and if there is a passion for team sports that they may not have discovered yet. For returning camp visitors, their hockey possibilities will be continued to the next level in the Hockey-On-On-series to promote their skills and competencies. For seasoned or regular competitive players, Francisco, a special team will be dedicated to ensure that our experienced players are challenged with a new range of fascinating exercises and games, which offer specialized attention and directly concentrate on individual strong points. Table tennis- A fast, individual sport taught by leading tennis coaches in the far north coast, available for further development, locally in our own backyard. Taekwondo Developed by individual effort. Ree & Damian from Jung Shin Taekwondo, with more than 30 years of experience, instructing kicks, punches, blocking techniques, as well as coordinated foot and body movements, among the individual sporting challenges. Tennis- Sessions are supplied by Tour Tennis in Lismore. Dean and his team bring their enthusiasm and equipment to show the very best of one of the most popular racket and ball sports. Fitness Kidz- A local property and operated organization that offers unstructured physical and creative activities on the last day. Children use their imagination to tumble, roll, racing and working together to create their own adventures. Places will run out with this event as one of the most popular diverse holiday programs for children in the Northern Rivers region. Register now at: Autumn Holiday Hockey & Multi Sports Camp. The details: Autumn Holiday Hockey & Multisports Camp- 14 April 17, 2025.

Free for all children aged 12 and older, or $ 85 for children aged 5-11.

Sports camp during the autumn holidays for children 5 years and older.

4 days, 5 different sports modules, with a focus on hockey.

Monday 14 to 17 April (9:00 am 3.30 pm)

Goonellabah Hockey Turf Fields (Oliver AV. Behind Workers Sports Club)

