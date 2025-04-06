Football gossip, Papers Talking and Transfer rumors: Man City Identify Florian Wirtz as the long -term replacement of Kevin De Bruyne | Football news

The best stories and rumors about Sunday's newspapers …

Mirror on Sunday

Manchester City has identified Florian Witrz as the talent to replace Kevin De Bruyne – and the champions are willing to break the barrier of £ 100 million to get the Bayer Leverkusen Wonder Boy.

Pep Guardiola responds to Kevin De Bruyne's news that he will leave Manchester City after 10 years



Arsenal could be forced to change their transfer plans after Mikel Arteta had admitted that there are “big question marks” about how some of their most important players will recover from surgery.

Antonee Robinson leads a shortlist with three men to make a transfer of Liverpool transfer.

Alejandro Garnaacho's decision to do his house for sale is not a sign that he intends to leave Manchester United.

Sun on Sundays

Arsenal is ready to plunder Blackburn for youth striker in England Harvey Higgins.

Jockey Micheal Nolan was banned for ten days to race after his ride on Celebre d'emen in the Grand National 2025.

Nicky Butt has a new job coaching at Burnley and helps with their academy.

Everton Loans Manager James Vaughan stops his message – and can start working for Trent Alexander -Arnold.

Russell Martin is popping up as a shock candidate to return Leicester to the Premier League.

The guardian

Animal rights organizations criticized the Grand National after a horse led the race, suffered a grim fall and a second collapsed shortly after the competition.

The BBC and ITV have refused to pursue the opportunity to carry out this summer's World Cup World Cup, so that FIFA is increasingly concerned about the visibility of the flagship of the new tournament in an important market.

Athletics

About 500 fans of Manchester United who are on the general access seats that are closest to the Dugouts will be moved for next season.

Prior to the Manchester Derby, Man United manager Ruben Amorim claims that he has to deal with the problems he has to deal with at Old Trafford against any problems that Pep Guardiola had this season



The Premier League has written to his clubs to inform them about the second legal challenge that Manchester City has launched with regard to their changed rules of Associated Party Transactions (APT) this year.

Daily record

Furious Barry Ferguson had his Rangers -Flops tear after they lost again at Ibrox van Hibs. The Interim-Gaffer closed the players and threatened to drop several of them for the quarterfinals on Thursday evening Europa League against athletic Bilbao.

Barry Ferguson says it is clear that Rangers were the required levels against Hibs 'kilometers'



Star on Sunday

Kieran Flavell from Barnsley could be set to go from Non League to Premier League in the space of just seven months in the midst of interest from a number of clubs.

Daily Express

Alexander Zverev believes that players should get the chance to have conversations with leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments after he had put his name on a letter to ask for more prize money.

Luke Humphries has suggested that he could take a break of arrows and admits that he feels 'emotionless' on stage.

Ronnie O'Sullivan admitted that he was “scared” to go close to a Snooker table, even to continue to practice, while the rocket continued to doubt his hope in the world championship.