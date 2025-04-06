Player numbers: Edmonton Oilers excludes and exclude by dominating Los Angeles Kings

Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty images

Article content The Edmonton Oilers were closed on Saturday and excluded by the Los Angeles Kings, losers of a defensive battle.

Article content

Article content The kings dominated the game and won 3-0. Oh! Of course the oilers were a few superstars briefly in their normal team in this. In total, the shots of class A were only eight for Edmonton, 12 for the kings, with the subset of more dangerous 5-alarm shots for Los Angeles only two for Oilers.

Article content Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 4. Unable to make an impact, a constant concern about RNH against larger, heavier teams such as Los Angeles. Contributions/errors on shots of grade A (gas): even strength +1/-1; Special teams +1/-1. Vasily Podkolzin, 7. Actively all game, which has an impact, which should help him to maintain a job in the coming weeks when Edmonton will send the battle for selection spots. Won a board struggle and set up Arvidson for a harpoon in the first period. In the second, put your own shot on the net on the net. Gas: ES +3/-1; ST +0/-1. Viktor Arvidsson, 6. Another solid game. Let a class A on net let the first inside. Gas: ES +3/-1; ST +0/-0. Zach Hyman, 6. Quickly broke into the first of a Bouchard -Stretchpas, but did not succeed in beating Kuemper, then not much, except for a good hard movement and shot on the net in third place. Gas: ES +3/-0; ST +0/-0. Trent Frederic, 7. Rough it ran, made an impact. But only played 7:10. How healthy is he? Re. Throwed a hit for a few seconds in his first service, Boe-Yah! After that, the game left, maybe pain, but came back to push Drew Doughty and send the LA veterinarian from pain to the net. The next service he succeeded his own tip and lit a shot at Kuemper, encouraging the kings to lose their patience. The first completed with a hard wrap-around. Solid O-Zone hit led to Janmark Grade A. Gas: ES +2/-0; ST +0/-0.

Article content

Article content Adam Henrique, 4. He allowed the pass to Kuzmenko at the second LA goal. Gas: ES +1/-0; ST +0/-0. Connor Brown, 5. Calm play, not good for an attacker. A good game that lets the net drive for a short -handed class A. Gas: ES +1/-0; ST +1/-1. Mattias Janmark, 3. Solid Backeconk for a dangerous Kempe -haste in the first to thwart. Came in the second for his own class A slutter. But a moment later super weak on the backcheck on Kevin Fiala, allowing him to establish position and then hit him in the fold for the goal. Janmarks fell defensively, so much that his place in the line-up must be at risk. Caught on a super duper marginal penalty for the type of unpeakered Slash McDavid and Draisaitl take ten times per match. It was all the worse when Doughty cut a moment later and did not get a penalty, even when the RNH denied an escape. Gas: ES +1/-1; ST +1/-1. Jeff Skinner, 4. The same as brown. Must have an impact as an attacker and show that he can be effective against heavy teams. He played the puck early on a line change and took a penalty in the Thid. Gas: es +0/-0; ST +0/-0.

Article content Kasperi Kapanen, 5. Good crowds. Solid defensive stop in the first led to many oilers O-zone time. Gas: ES +1/-0; ST +0/-2. Corey Perry, 5. Hit on a turnover and almost rode in a final. Gas: ES +1/-0; ST +0/-0. Max Jones, 5. Didn't add much to attack, but threw five hits.Gas: es +0/-1; ST +0/-0. Evan Bouchard, 5. Some good, some bad. Great stretch pass to send Hyman early. Gas: ES +2/-2; ST +0/-0. Jake Walman, 4. Decent game, but caught flat and outside the wick on Moores second period burglary. Gas: ES +1/-1; ST +0/-2. Darnell Nurse, 7. Calm game, but that's good for a D-Man. Held a clean slate even strength, no mistake on a shot against even strength against a shot. Gas: es +0/-0; ST +0/-0. Troy Stecher, 7. Strong crowds, which makes a bid at the Play -Off schedule. Excellent hard removal on Fiala in the second; I like to see the Oilers every king, since Mikey Anderson's annoying Takedown of Leon Draisaitl in the play -offs of 2022. Nice stick check on Danault in D -Slot Laat in the game. Gas: ES +1/-0; ST +0/-0.

Article content Brett Ear, 3. His malaise continues. Slowly to the shooter on the scramble that leads to Pickards Circus Save in the first. Not well on Las Goal Rush for the first goal, are caught flat and caused a 2-on-1. Also a culprit on the second goal, caught on the red light zone, which does not cover any passing lane or someone, forcing the nurse from position to cover him. Gas: es +0/-3; ST +1/-1. Ty Emberon, 6. Also a quiet game. Gas: es +0/-1; ST +1/-0. Calvin Pickard, 7. Spring to stop a tough outdoor shot early, finally stopped the 5-alarm rebound with his back-to-it and stopped it with the back of his elbow. Strong stop at the burglary in Moores in the beginning of the second place. He started a rebound on LAS's first goal, but was out of luck to hit and score Fialan. Beat Clean on an outer shot for the second La-goal, but cross-tree-boomed Kopitars in breaking backhander. Save by the crossbar on Fialas PP Harpoon, but that is why the hockey gords invented the bar. Some great stops late, but he had no help from oils. With the cult of hockey Staples: Oilers sign huge new keeper Staples: The Bruce McCurdy I knew

Article content