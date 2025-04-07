Sports
Oregon dives a huge transfer Jamari Johnson striking in the spring football ball
Oregon Ducks Transfer Tight End Jamari Johnson stands out during the spring football training after the ducks have landed him in the portal from Louisville. Johnson is a former 4-star recruit that was strongly bound by Inglewood, Calif.
Johnson joins the expected starter Kenyon Sadiq in the tight end space of Oregon, then Lanning. After losing the most decorated Oregon-Strakke End in the program history in Terrance Ferguson of the NFL Draft and Veteran Patrick Hebert, the Young Ducks must rise for Oregon in 2025 to fight in the Big Ten-Conference.
Good news is, five spring football exercises in, Oregon Tight ends coach Drew Mehringer gave a glowing review by Johnson
“Jamari is a very smart boy,” said Mehringer on Saturday. “He is a very willing person. He has a great personality and he wants to be coached … He is a man you will look into the eyes and say 'yes sir', and does exactly what you ask him … I think he is very gifted. If he was not, we would not have tried to bring him here.”
How do Johnson and Sadiq fit in the attacking schedule of Oregon? Mehringer continued and revealed that he expected Johnson to see a lot of playing time this season.
“He is 6-foot-6 and he must be around 260 pounds,” said Mehringer. “He is a big big joker. But he is faster than you think he is, he is also a twitchier and he has great hands. He has huge hands. Where he will end, I don't know. He is clearly a very different body type than what Kenyon is. We will see how they work on the field there.
Sadiq is 6-foot-3 and weighs 245 pounds, so the expected starting Quarterback Dante Moore can have two big tight final goals in 2025.
More good news about Johnson … he has been eligible for another three years. Fans of Oregon can get to know the transfer very well if he chooses to stay a duck in the future.
With Louisville in 2024, Johnson played in the first seven games, but ran a leg injury that ended his season. He ended with 13 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. He is expected to be completely healthy when he starts his career in Eugene.
Lanning evaluated Johnson's potential this spring and emphasized his future.
“Yes, great child, great family, you know, really, very enthusiastic about him,” said Lanning. “I think he performed very well, and his representatives in Louisville came on film this year. What he could do – he clearly had an injury that he gets away from – and we are really enthusiastic about the future there.”
In general, Lanning is optimistic about his young tight ends in 2025.
“We have many good, talented players in that position,” said Lanning. “It is clear that Kenyon has the most experience there. He has shown the ability to make great plays. I think he will be a great playmaker again this year. And even look at the way he has recorded the field today, do you, okay, this guy has a goal, well?
Fans of Oregon get their first glimpse at Johnson during the annual spring match of the Ducks in Autzen Stadium on Saturday 26 April at 1 p.m. PT. The game is broadcast live on Big Ten Network.
|
