Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule meets the media
Nebraska Football is now seven exercises in the spring session.
Head coach Matt Rhule met the media after Saturday's training. Rhule started with a schedule announcement that transfer -wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV was fired from the team.
“Nothing criminal or something like that. I just won't be with us anymore,” said Rhule.
Regarding boys who are still with the team, Rhule discussed the importance of development for boys such as Jalyn Gramstad and Mekhi Nelson, who spent in the Scout team last year, but now receive good repetitions with the main team.
“The old days of playing football where you went somewhere and Redshirted and played in the Scout team and progressed, some people want to skip that part,” said Rhule. “There are many boys have experienced that process. The Scout team is one of the best things you can ever happen to.”
Rhule was also free for the offensive line group.
“The attacking line this spring has been one of our highlights,” Rhule said and noted that the physical development of that unity. “In general it was really a good group.”
“I love what we did today.”
–Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule
Rhule said he is impressed by where Quarterback Dylan Raiola is ahead of his second year.
“The command of Dylan about the attack is really impressive,” said Rhule. “He has a great control of what we do. Great order about the Huddle. I am enthusiastic about where he is.”
Other topics that Rhule achieved were Javin Wright, live part of today's practice, what new players can do to help themselves immediately, the defensive pass Rush, Deshon Singleton's decision to come back, special teams progress, ticktok and more.
The appearance of Rhule is placed below. Continue to scroll for more media -availability of Saturday.
