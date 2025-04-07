Sunday was one of those, where were you moments when Alex Ovechkin scored a Power player goal to pass Wayne Gretzky as the NHLS of all time leading goal scorer.

A record that seemed inscrutable to everyone fell in Storyboekmode with Oveechkin scored from his typical office on top of the circle and on the birthday of the capitals who won the trekking lottery to select him on 6 April 2004.

Where was I Oveechkin scored that goal then?

I saw the Minnesota Blue ox celebrating a 5-4 overtime victory to win the Tier I 14U National Championship in USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, waiting to interview Joey Cullen, Matt Cullens Son, who delivered a hat trick in the championship game.

It was the second game that I had treated that morning, rather watching the islanders Hockey Club Het Tier I 13o National Championship against Little Caesars, before I drove to another ice rink so that both my children could skate.

While my children skate, I watched the Dallas Stars match against the Minnesota Wild, a 3-2 wild overtime victory, on TV, and then did the post-game show for all DLLs with my friends Owen Newkirk and Sam Nestler.

Then I saw the Detroit Red Wings The Florida Panthers play on TV, a 2-1 victory for Detroit.

To make a long story short, I spent all Sunday watching or discussing hockey in some form or form.

Maybe this will all connect, maybe not, but here is what I learned about hockey on Sunday.

One of the cooler things for me about Oveechkins game is how it has evolved. He was always a dynamic shooter, but he played earlier in his career with such a tenacity and physical impact that seemed impossible to maintain.

And instead of attacking newspapers as his body got older, Oveechkin became more efficient in manipulating space with and without the puck. He was no longer a bull forward, but a precise weapon that could take apart defenses as a well -cut scalpel.

This season alone has been a proof of his game, he broke his leg, missed 16 games and still has this success, while the capitals one of them is his permanent teams in the NHL.

The Dallas stars lost from the Minnesota Wild in the extension, they allowed more than 40 shots and have been in a bit of a run, in terms of playful, despite the fact that they went 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

At the Postgame -Show of All DLLS Stars I got a pretty good taste of the current frustration of the fan in the show, and the care for star fans about a team that is one of the best in the NHL, but at the same time an opponent has surpassed the Anaheimenden since March 18.

Here is how I see things with the stars.

They are a good team that does not play well. The defense will probably also not get the reinforcements of Miro Heiskanen for the first round of the play -offs, which means that the group as constructed is the group that has to sort it out in round 1 of the play -offs.

I don't see how the star defense can get better in moving the puck without fuss, Dallas knows that and the Colorado Avalanche will know it too. So if the stars will continue without fuss, it will not be that beautiful.

The stars will also be a better team as soon as Tyler Seguin returns, possibly on April 14 in Detroit. The stars are missing this season a real veteran co-captain with Seguin wounded and Joe Pavelski retired.

Jamie Benn is the undisputed leader of the stars, right or wrong, but he is less effective without a more noisy lieutenant who can perform both in the audience and in more private roles that a captain usually wears.

Wyatt Johnston could be that leader at one point, and he is now wearing an A at a young age, but the rest of the star leadership consists more of silent leaders, such as Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell.

The red wings have had a bit of a madman season.

And it's really a frustration with perception.

When the Team Derek Lalonde fired, they were here.

And today they are here after beating Florida.

That is success, objective success.

But it is also difficult to justify when the red wings have had two six-game unloading stripes with Todd McClellan and at some point here in the rankings on 25 February.

Now that six games to play, the Red Wings probably have to win at least five of them to get up to 89 points and then Montreal Canadiens somehow hope only six points or less in their last six games.

It is possible mathematically, but it is incredibly unlikely.

That of course leads to our typical Steve Yzerman -Discours.

If his goal was to build a team that participated in the Wildcard, played meaningful games in April, he is technically the case. The games have meant something and young players have taken some great steps, especially Marco Kasper.

But there is also the reality that Yzerman has a longer runway than almost every GM in the NHL, and if not for his history in the past as a player, he would probably have been fired two seasons ago.

This is where several things can be, the red wings are, believe it or not, in a better place than four months ago. But they are also a few steps away from competing, and it is the only thing to realize from Red Wings Management that some assets must be reversed to do something bold in the low season.

I run on vapors today, so hopefully this was all logical. If this was not the case, I will make up for more things later this week, I promise.