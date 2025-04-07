Cricket-Chennai coach Fleming is struggling to find the balance after a third consecutive loss

Connect with us

April 6 – Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that they still have to get the balance at the top of the order after they went to a third consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League while haunting them after poor start in the powerplay.

The top order of Chennai collapsed when they lost three wickets in the first six overs after Delhi Capitals posted 183-6 on Saturday.

An undefeated 84-run partnership between Vijay Shankar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the sixth Wicket was not enough to get the hosts over the line, because Delhi won with 25 points.

The defeat reflected the previous two games of Chennai, where they also scored fewer than eight points at a time in the PowerPlay.

Fleming said reporters that finding the balance was a “mystery”.

“To get more firmness at the top, we must of course remove an overseas player, so we only struggle with the combination we need,” said Fleming.

IPL rules allow only four overseas players in game 11.

Chennai-Opers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway are both overseas players, while overseas bowlers Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana are among their top-three Wicket-Takers this season, leaving Fleming with a difficult choice.

Fleming also said that Chennai had to improve during powerplays.

“We thought that our batting in the powerplays was under par and going too fast was probably not the way, especially on our wicket, which is a bit tricky,” he said.

“So we just want to arrange that with boys who have been in good shape and have done it earlier, so that is the theory behind it and that is what we might continue to do with.”

This article was generated from an automated feed from the news agency without changes in text.

