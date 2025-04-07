Brian Daccord ran the Boston University Mens Ice Hockey teams from the dressing room in the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The Terrier goalkeeper coach was met by Ryan Barnes, old agent of Utah Hockey Clubs Karel Vejmelka. Barnes was watching the NCAA Regional Games in the building because he let other customers play.

I just wanted to thank you. The way things went and how the life of vej milking has changed, you was the man who led this whole thing, Daccord reminded the agent who said.

It was one of those moments when you really enjoy it, Daccord added. There is so much work that goes into things like that and you never know what it will prove to be like.

Daccord was the director of Goaltding operations for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21 when the organization discovered Vejmelka and then signed for his first NHL deal.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Goalie Karel Vejmelka is introduced prior to an NHL match against the Colorado Avalanche in Salt Lake City, Friday, December 27, 2024.

Four years later, Vejmelka signed a five -year contract extension of $ 23.75 million with the club, while strengthening himself as the teams starter. On Saturday, the goalkeepers marked 20th consecutive start, also an NHL High since 2019 and he made 32 Saves in a victory over the competition-best Winnipeg Jets.

Really proud of him, said head coach Andr Tourigny.

Things have apparently changed since Daccord was aware of all Vejmelkas matches in the Czech Republic and forming a presentation for Nu-Utah General Director Bill Armstrong about why the team would have a chance to win the goalkeeper.

For Daccord it is no surprise to see that the heights that Vejmelka has reached this season.

He had size, consistency, figures to back up what we saw with our eyes. And he had an intensity for him and an intentionality for him that I really liked and it really resonated with me, Daccord said. There was no BS with him. He was very direct. We all loved the way he played and we thought his game would translate.

Daccord collaborated with Arizonas the entire goalkeeper division to convey Vejmelka from his native country of Czech Republic, where he chose to spend five seasons instead of signing (and playing in the minors) with the Nashville predators who chose him in the fiveth Tour of 2015.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club General Manager Bill Armstrong answers questions during the Mediadag in the Delta Center, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

It started with Teal Fowler de Coyotes European Scout who saw him during a match in the Czech Republic during the 2020-21 campaign. Teal was actually looking at two other design perspectives, Daccord said, but landed on Vejmelka instead.

Vejmelka was on the Arizonas list with European free-agent goalkeepers they followed. With the sign of approval from Fowler, Daccord went to their goalkeeper Scout Clay Adams and Magnus Olsson to take a deep dive on Vejmelka. That information comes on the office of Corey Schwab now Utah Hockey Clubs goal convening coach who also gave Vejmelka a thumb up.

From there I watched every game he played that year. We have looked at every goal, we have mapped every save, we had all the statistics for him, Daccord said. For me it is the perfect example of why every NHL team needs a goalkeeper. I was not that it was a whole department. I happened to be the head of the department, but it was the entire department.

After a meeting with Vejmelka and his agent and present the case to Armstrong, the Coyotes agreed to a one -year contract, two -way contract that wore a hit of $ 842,500. It was a movement with a low risk, it did not cost the team a concept pick, term or high value.

It was up to Vejmelka to turn the chance a full -time job. That he did.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Goalie Karel Vejmelka arrives to the cheers of fans who have been collected as the first NHL season of Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday 8 October 2024 in the Delta Center in Salt Lake Cityy.

I just want to take my chance if I know that I am going to play the next game and give us a chance to win every night, said Vejmelka.

The 28-year-old is located in the middle of a record rack for his career. The most consecutive games that Vejmelka had played before this season was eight. He has surpassed that number with 12 starts.

The heavy workload resulted from two truths Utah believes in Vejmelka as a number 1 man and it also has no other option to use at the moment.

The club has been without Connor Ingram for most of the season; The NETTERFOREN is currently in the NHLS Player Assistance Program. Accordingly, Vejmelka took responsibility in the net and it forced him to become more sustainable and consistent. He has 2.53 goals against average EN .906 savings percentage in 54 games.

I don't really think about it. Don't think about it. Don't really help you and I just try to concentrate on another game, another shift, another shot, said vejmelka. That is the kind of mentality that I had and we just have to continue.

(Dirk Shadd | Tampa Bay Times) Utah Hockey Club -target defender Karel Vejmelka (70) is taken out of the game in favor of goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber (33) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period action in Amalie Arena on Thursday 27 March 2025 in Tampa, Fla.

Most teams use two goalkeepers in the modern NHL. Beyond are the days of the early 2000s when Andrew Raycroftt played 72 of 82 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Henrik Lundqvist played more than 70 games a year of 2006-2010 for the New York Rangers.

Thanks to the progress in recovery technology and sports sciences, the rest has been given priority at the goalkeeper position.

With the amount of travel, condensed schedule and the busy weeks, I think it is really useful to have two goalkeepers, said Daccord, who spent five seasons with Toronto in goal convening scouting and development before going to Arizona.

What has really changed in load management are the real statistics that can be obtained. Before the lake the eye test. Okay, our keeper starts to look a bit tired, look a bit slow, not so quickly in their places. Eytest says: Hey laid down this guy, he needs a break. Now they are all numbers. The figures can support the eye test.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club goalkeeper Matt Villalta (31) while Utah Hockey Club De Los Angeles Kings, NHL Pre-season Hockey in Salt Lake City organizes in Salt Lake City on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Utah is well aware of this. This is why the team is highly dependent on its back -up and back -up -back dovies (Ebugs) during the training. Matt Villalta, who was recalled on March 28 at the Ahls Tucson Roadrunners, takes most of the action during the training to let the players walk through exercises and still let vejmelka rest.

The club has also had an ebug that is usually just in the building for games at every morning skate and practice the past month or so. Funnily enough, the current Ebug Utahs Henry Graham, who played at Boston University in the 2023-24 season.

The big one is to be able to do the load management we need. And that is not something that you know in two weeks what you need. It is something that is followed by our powerful group and all the tests they do, Tourigny said. With that source, that person who can keep our quality practice and keep the load of management of our keeper in the right place [is good].

Villalta quickly announced to do what he could to help relieve Vejmelkas. This year, the 25-year-old has a 3.01 GAA EN .906 SV% due to 41 games with Tucson. He was at the Roadrunners on a road trip in San Diego and had just left the Padres MLB home opener when he received the call.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club head coach Andre Tourigny shouts during the match against the Detroit Red Wings in Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Villalta went on a Red-Eye flight of 10:15 am to meet the club in Florida and has since been with the group.

Every day you are here, you live the dream. Very happy to say the least, Villalta said.

My role at the moment is what the boys need there. If Veggie needs a day off or if he needs his rest, I can go on the ice and be the man in practice. The way I also look at it is that you know that the practice days are almost my game days. It goes outside and competes, works hard and doesn't let them score on me. I feel that all that you can do in the position I am now.

Although the opportunities in Utah to make the play -offs are now almost zero, the reason to start Vejmelka (try to keep themselves in the fight) begins. But it does not like the importance of this piece for him and the team to know what the net is able to move forward.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka (70) during a competition in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

This is a great experiment for Utah on Veggie, Daccord said. The human -scientific people will be able to tell you what impact it has had on him. And then it's a matter of understanding your keeper. Where should that keeper be and where is the drop-off?

It has also been a meaningful learning experience for boys like Villalta, Jaxson Stauber (who previously raised Vejmelka) and even an ebug like Graham.

Veggie is the man. You look at his workload, he had a hell of a year, Villalta said. Incredible play for Utah. He is a hell of a keeper and to be able to view him every day, to see how he prepares himself and how he gets there on the ice and plays his pretty special.