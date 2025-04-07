Forgotten test opener Marcus Harris Has the national selectors sent a timely memory prior to the final of the world test championship and an undefeated century to the debut of Lancashire in the County Championship.

The left-handed, a multi-year Run scorer in the Red-Ball competition, scored 138 against Middlesex in Lords on weekends to place Lancashire in an impressive position in the season opener.

Batting at the unknown position of No. 4, Harris 21 set boundaries before the visitors were excluded 359 and a 99 run lead in the first innings secured. It was his 30th first -class century, but his first in the iconic location.

To get a hundred in your first game for a new provinces always good, said Harris on stumps on day two.

But then to do it at Lords, it is probably the best land in the world, so that is definitely a bucket list.

The 32-year-old was lucky not to be stupid at 11 after charging Middlesex spinner Zafar Gohar, later dropped at 123 in the Cordon in the Cordon.

Harris wore drinks during the Ashes from 2023 when the MCC members abused the Australias Test Side in the Lords Long Room held controversial stump of Jonny Bairstow after Alex Careys.

Asked about his earlier experience on the ground, laughed Harris: I played one game and was abused by many committee members.

Harris, who made the most recent of his 14 test performances in January 2022, has so far collected 2360 runs in the County Championship, including nine centuries for Gloucestershire and Leicestershire.

In anticipation of Junes World Test Championship Final Against South Africa at Lords, Harris has the chance to increase the pressure on the young opener Sam Konstas and to press his business for a national recall.

Middlesex was 6-288 with stumps on day three, leading against 189 runs.

Elsewhere, Somersets Tom Banton Put itself on the Ashes Radar by placing the fifth highest score in the 135-year history of the County Championships, a record-breaking 371 against Worcestershire in Taunton.

The 26-year-old hit almost nine o'clock and was confronted with 403 deliveries, with 56 boundaries and two sixes being clamped to post the 21st highest score at first-class level.

It broke the Somerset record for the highest individual score, earlier in the hands of the former Australian coach Justin Langer, who scored 342 against Surrey in 2006.

Well done young man, posted longer on LinkedIn.

Great knock. And another gold moment for a beautiful cricket club.

When he came to the crease on 3-39, Banton combined with Somerset Wicketkeeper James Rew for a 371-run partnership for the fifth Wicket, another Somerset-Record, before the young Gloveman was rejected before 152. Banton defeated the first day three, rejected on which one-reasses were refused spinner spinner on spinner spinner on spinner spinner on spinner spinner on spinner's spinner's spinner's spinner's spinner's spinner's spinner's spinner's spinner's spinner's spinner, on the one-reasons spinner spinner, on the spinner spinner, on the spinner's spinner? Kuits of 516.

Every Worcestershire player shook Banton's hand when he left the field after his marathon effort.

It is a strange feeling and I was a bit emotional in the dressing room there, Banton said on stumps on day two.

This is the best day I have had in cricket and will probably be the best day that is bad. It feels special and you can't take it for granted.

I will not lie, I was pretty tired there and I kept saying to myself, just keep on strolling, keep going. There were a few moments when I felt that I wanted to be back in the dressing room, but I thought this would not happen anymore and I wanted to go for the record tonight, so I tried to take my photos where possible.

On a day like this I think I will have a beer.

Highest individual scores in the County Championship

501* Brian Lara, Warwickshire vs Durham, 1994

424 Archie MacLaren, Lancashire vs Somerset, 1895

410* SAM Northeast, Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, 2022

405 Graeme Hick, Worcestershire vs Somerset, 1988

371 Tom Banton, Somerset vs Worcestershire, 2025

Banton, who had previously considered withdrawing from Red-Ball's cricket to concentrate on T20s, enjoyed a breakout County Championship campaign with Somerset in 2024 and collected 891 runs at 49.50. The right-handed earned a long-awaited national recall in February, opposite India in Ahmedabad for his first ODI performance in almost five years.

I really had a weird red-ball career. I didn't do it right at all, Banton continued.

But I have found something that works for me and hopefully that will continue.

Banton, who played ten games for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, has brought him firmly into battle for a first testop all-up, with his skills that promote the Bazball approach of the English test side.

His talent has never been questioned and is such that he could play in all sizes for England, Somerset said teammate Jack Leach about Banton.

Sometimes it takes a few low moments to help a player reach the next level with his game and he has experienced it.

The Journey Bants has been on with his cricket, has recorded a few difficult years and I love the fact that he has been back to come back and work out his game.

Now he is more motivated and focused than ever and he fully understands what he is trying to do.

The patience he showed in his innings was an inspiration for all of us and hopefully we can win him tomorrow to mark his incredible achievement.

Worcestershire was 5-280 at stumps on day three, still behind with 236 runs.

Elsewhere in the County Championship, Victorian whiner Fergus Oneill Impressed by the debut for Nottingham, a five-wicket trek against Durham at Trent Bridge. The 24-year-old claimed 5-81 in the first innings before he later on two more scorers, so that Durham remains a place in the second innings, still behind with 87 points.

This season, Oneill was named player of the Sheffield Shield after taking 38 Wickets at 21.07, so that his case for higher awards was further insisted.

In the meantime, Pocket crawleyThe worrying slump with the bat has continued and scored 1 and 31 during Kent's 145-run victory over Northhamptoneshire in Northampton.

The English opener, who has not registered a century in his 15 most recent test performances, was bent by the Australian Zeeman Liam Guthrie Early on the first day before they choose coverage in the second innings. The 27-year-old on average 8.66 during the recent test tour of England by New Zealand, which led to speculation about his future in the national set-up.

Among the other Australians in the County Championship, NSW Opener Daniel Hughes Posted 19 and 33 during Sussexs running match against Warwickshire in Edgbaston, while Captain Peter Handscomb cracked 63 during Leicestershires Tien-Wicket victory over Glamororgan in Cardiff.

Tasmania -Openter Caleb Jewell Glotted two is on the debut of Derbantshire and scored a fast 61 of 48 balls and an undefeated 51 (48) during a nine-wicket triumph against Gloucestershire in Derby.

Among the local population, Essex battery Jordan Cox National Selectors offered a reminder of his sizzling form by beating a Quickfire 117 from 148 balls against reigning champions Surrey in Chelmsford. It was his ninth first -class century and fifth in the past 12 months.

English test batter Ollie Pope scored 45 in the first innings while he wicked away wicketkeeper Ben Foakes Bore an unbeaten 92 when Surry was excluded for 365, with Essex forced the follow -up dependent.

Durham Snel Matthew Potts Claimed 4-112 against Nottinghamshire, Sussex Seamer Ollie Robinson Snared 2-76 against Warwickshire, while Test Spinner Shoaib Bashir Struggled during the loss of glamororans against Leicestershire, ending with 0-92.

Yorkshire Captain Jonny BairstowFighting to earn back his place in the test side scored 10 and 56 during a loss of five wicket against Hampshire in the Rose Bowl.