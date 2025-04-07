Welcome to the 2025 Canadian Table Tennis Championships





Table Tennis Canada is proud to organize the 2025 Canadian Table Tennis Championships, a leading event with the best talents in Canadian table tennis. Participate in an exciting representation of skills, strategy and sportiness at the Richmond Olympic Oval in British Columbia. Event overview Senior Championships: 18 – 20, 2025 Junior Championships: 20 – 23 July 2025 Location: Richmond Olympic Oval, 6111 River Road, Richmond, BC Accommodation Participants and guests are invited to book their stay at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, with special rates for the championships: Standard room: $ 279 per night

Junior Suite: $ 299 per night

Plaza Room: $ 319 per night

Condo Suite with one bedroom: $ 359 per night

Condo Suite with two bedrooms: $ 409 per night Book directly by the hotel using the “2025 Table Tennis Canadian Championship” code to use the reduced rates. A free shuttle service is available for easy transfer of airports. Championship Both championships will contain a variety of singles and Doubles events in different age groups: Senior categories: open singles and Doubles, plus age -specific categories for athletes older than 40.

Junior Categories: Age -specific singles and team events from younger than 11 to 19. Registration Registration will be opened on 15 April for the Senior Championships and May 1 for the Junior Championships. Take care of your place by registering for the deadlines: Senior Registration Deadline: May 31, 2025

Junior Registration Deadline: 10 June 2025 Civil servants and organization Table Tennis Canada, in collaboration with the British Columbia Table Tennis Association and the Richmond Olympic Oval, has put together an expert team to manage the championships. This includes: Competition manager: Marles Martins

Referee: are announced Awards and recognitions The championships will culminate in Award -Ceremonies that recognize the best artists and the most vibrant competitors: The Marg Walden trophy for the best performing province or territory in the senior championships

The Jacques Betbet trophy for the best performing province or territory in the junior championships

Fair Play Awards for exemplary sportiness For the latest updates, detailed schedules and more to our official event page on the Table Tennis Canada website. We look forward to seeing you in Richmond for what promises to be an unforgettable event!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ttcanada.ca/welcome-to-the-2025-canadian-table-tennis-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos