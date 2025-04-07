Montenegros STK Novi and Kroatias Stk Aquaestil were crowned champion at the Europe Trophy Grand Final in Herceg Novi, in the men's and women's events respectively. After an undefeated run through the group and knockout phases, STK Novi won the Europa Trophy Grand Final Mens title by beating Slovakias ADCA in four games. Tomislav Pucar was in dominant form and won victories over Damian Floro and Mykhailo Lovha, while Enio Mendes added a point by beating Jakub Goldir. The only victory for the Slovak side came from Lovha, who conquered Marko Jevtovic. This marks the second Europe Trophy title for Pucar, which previously won the event in 2022 with Olympiacos in Piraeus, when the Greek club organized the tournament. In the semi-final, STK Novi walked past Elezniar Ni in a tight 3-2 collision. Again, Pucar delivered two vital points against Francisco Sanchi and Petyo Krastev, and veteran Jevtovic sealed the victory in the decisive match about the Italian player. Krastev and Vladimir Petkov had previously held Elezniar in the game with victories over Aleksandr Khanin and Mendes. On the other side of the draw, ADCA won a 3-0 win over Austriaas Uttc Panaceo Stockerau, thanks to victories of LOVHA, Floro and Goldir about Julian Rzihauschek, Khalid Assar and David Serdaroglu respectively. In the women's event, Stk Aquaestil of Croatia lifted the trophy after a confident 3-1 win over Servias Josip Kolumbo in the final. Xue Han Vukelja was at the forefront with two victories in Malamatenia Papadimitriou and Maria Dolgikh, while Sofiia Sherideha Olga Pavlovic conquered to seal the title. The only point for Josip Kolumbo came through Dolgikh, who defeated Amy Wang. In the semi -final, Josip Kolumbo convincingly defeated Belgium TTC Meerdaal Leuven in straight competitions. Wins came from Papadimitriou, Dolgikh and Pavlovic, who, respectively Kathe De Meyer, Kimberly T'hofoft and Lotte Nuyttens. STK Aquaestil needed four games to send Panathinaikos AC of Greece. Han Vukelja was again crucial with victories over Ana Tofant and Aikaterini Toliou, while Sherideha Ioanna Gerasimatou defeated. In the final ranking, Su Sparkasse Kufstein A of Austria finished fifth, followed by Tomen Sports Club in Sixth, Uttc Panaceo Stockerau and ASV TTC Olympic Wien in seventh and eighth respectively. Maltas Mittc finished ninth and Asd Tennistavolo Sassari closed the list in tenth place.