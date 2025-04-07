Sai Kishore on his cricket trip





New Delhi [India] April 7 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (IPL) left ATM spinner Sai Kishore his joy pronounced his joy in contributing to his spin -bowling and believed that Cricket formed him as a person and a cricket player. He emphasized that Cricket is his passion and the dedication of his life.

Sai Kishore provided GT with an essential breakthrough against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 19th game of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which cleaned up Klaasen's stumps for 27 and Nitish, who played a knock of 31 in 34 balls.

“Feels good to contribute to what comes out of the hand spider. You go there! We have surfaced, and it is time to leave the fold. I think Cricket teaches you many things, to get a chance to make a name for myself, it is actually what I have formed as a person, it has posted me like a cricket.

Sai Kishore expressed his luck that his hard work and dedication, including late-night practices, are bearing fruit. He believed that this was the start of his success and that the team would win many more competitions and trophies. He emphasized the strong team spirit and companionship within the Gujarat Titans, who contributed to their success and enjoyment of the game.

“It feels good to have all those 4 AMS and four sessions a day alone when no one looks, all those things that are paying off yes, this is just the beginning, we have to win a lot more games for GT and a trophy this year even as a team, I think we are playing a great brand of cricket, who are playing apart. Great space to be part of yeah.

Washington Sundar also expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his teammates and has faith in his preparation, in the conviction that he will be ready when his chance occurs.

“To be honest, Sai. And I really believe in the preparation that I put in the last, especially three, four weeks. I really believe that when my chance comes, I will be prepared. Thank you, Sai. To be honest, you welcomed for me in every other ball.” Said Washington Sundar.

Sundar played a Quickfire -Cameo of 49 points of only 29 balls, which was peppered with five boundaries and two maxima in its innings. The 25-year-old cricket player scored these runs with a stunning battle rate of 168.97.

Sensational ball that stood out by skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford and a beautiful four-wicket Trek by Mohammed Siraj were the highlights because GT broke a reckless SRH on their own pine on Sunday by seven Wickets. (ANI)

