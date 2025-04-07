PM SHRI Narendra Modis Interaction with Sri Lankan Cricket Team from 1996





India is dedicated to the 'Neighborhood First' policy: PM India is the first responder of crises in neighboring countries: PM The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had interaction yesterday with the Sri Lankan Cricket team of 1996 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. During the candid interaction, the cricketers expressed happiness and gratitude to meet the honorable prime minister. The Prime Minister also expressed his happiness to meet them and noted that the Indian people still remember the impactful performance of the team, in particular the memorable victory that a lasting impression left. He added that their performance continues to resonate with the nation. Shri Modi remembered that he attended a match in Ahmedabad in 2010, where he saw one of the Sri Lankan cricket player who was as a referee. He emphasized the transforming impact of the World Cup victory of India from 1983 and the 1996 World Cup profit by the Sri Lankan team, and emphasized how these milestones reformed the cricket world. The Prime Minister noted that the evolution of T20 Cricket can be reduced to the innovative playing style that was demonstrated by the then Sri Lankan cricket team in the 1996 matches. He showed an interest in hearing others about their current efforts and asked if they are still involved in cricket and coaching roles. The decision of India to participate in Sri Lanka to tell despite the 1996 bombs that caused other teams to withdraw, Shri Modi emphasized the appreciation of Sri Lankan players for the solidarity of India during their difficult times. He noticed about the permanent sportiness of India, and emphasized how it triumphed about adversity, including the 1996 bombs that shake Sri Lanka. He recorded his own visit to Sri Lanka after the 2019 Church Bomb Blasts, making him the first world leader to do this. He added that the Indian cricket team also toured in 2019 in 2019. The Prime Minister did not underline India's and dedication to be in both joy and sorrow at Sri Lanka, which reflects the permanent values ​​of the nation. Shri Sanath Jayasuriya, who is currently the coach of Sri Lankan Cricket team for men, thanked the non -repellent support of the Prime Minister for India to Sri Lanka during their recent financial crisis. He further asked for the Prime Minister if India could investigate the feasibility to help establish a cricket field to organize international cricket competitions in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, who would help the aspiring cricketers and people in the northeastern region of Sri Lanka. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the comments of Shri Jayasuriya and emphasized: “India is dedicated to the 'neighborhood first' policy '. He emphasized India's rapid reaction to crises in neighboring countries, referring to the recent earthquake in Myanmar, where India acted as the first responder. He noted about the sense of responsibility of India as a nation to prioritize the well -being of the adjacent and friendly countries. Shri Modi also underlined India's consistent support for Sri Lanka during his economic crisis, which states that India regards it as a responsibility to help Sri Lanka overcome challenges. He mentioned the announcement of various new projects and appreciated the concern of Shri Jayasuriya about Jaffna, and emphasized the importance of organizing international cricket competitions there. He assured that his team would take note of this suggestion and explore its feasibility. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to make contact again with everyone, to relive old memories and see familiar faces. He concluded by confirming India's sustainable relationship with Sri Lanka and promised his full support for all the initiatives undertaken by the Sri Lankan cricket community.

