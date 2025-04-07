A cricket field is a beautiful sight. It is exacerbated from soil, grass, patience, skill and hope. It reminds us that ours is a game in nature, in harmony with the seasons. It broadens the variety and introduces the chance, which improves Metaphorical connection with daily life. If you dig it up, you kill a living being. Something that looks like that.

Welcome to Crawford Oval. It is a beautiful, boom -surrounded land that has organized cricket and football for almost seventy years. We used to play Melbourne University here. Now it is the home bus of our friends Indigos CC, a largely South Asian club founded in 2007 and Bound by passion, driven by cricket; They co-habit with a smaller, newer club, also largely South Asia, the Melbourne Falcons. But no longer: the peat table will become Immeld in the team.

Why? Inclusiveness, speak the City of Melbourne: This will transform the oval into a multifunctional sports field for a broader range of sporting activities. Yet it is already multifunctional. Cricket uses the land on Saturday afternoon. Otherwise it is open. Do you want to play your game touch or six-a-side football? Do you want to walk your dog or throw your Frisbee? Take yourself off. Nobody can in fact explain how a peat office is an obstacle to something. Crickets imprint is just as light as the advantage is great. Think of the welcome that Crawford Oval has offered young Indian boys in Melbourne in the past decade. To immediately enter a like -minded community at a picturesque location, Borderline must be wonderful.

Dull

So what is the deal? One can only assume that the city of Melbourne hates cricket – just like perhaps your city and city do. They certainly see turf wickets as care and maintenance that are not justified in this financial mental day unjustified – it is certainly more lucrative to leave fields to make organizers of social sports such as Futsal and Tag Rugby profitable. In this vision they also receive support from surprising quarters. After I had briefly called this development Offsiders Yesterday my former colleague Stephen Mayne had this to say this on X:

But what's ridiculous about it? Cricket blooms in the city center, with our association, the Mercantiel, doubled in the past fifteen years. Isn't that Good thing? In the same period, the city has excavated seven squares, making fourteen available for Park Cricket, which means that Stephens figures are outdated. How That logically? I also can't wait to tell all entitled white men from Indigos and Falcons how they benefit from an expensive sporting indulgence. At least half of the cricketers in our association would now be South Asian. But don't let you stop your cricket tropics.

The risk of repeating myself: offering facilities for community sport is an investment, no costs. What about the enormous volunteer effort that cricket activates? What about the contribution to – Die Vogueish -Expression – Social Cohesion? Regarding the last point, why no longer offer tables so that the grass options of women and girls are widened? I know: crazy, right? And as I love Stephen – we go back many years – this is among him:

Well, assuming, old friend. But the boring reality is that exactly nobody asked me to do anything, the least of everything through the commercial juggernaut that is Cricket et al. I played Grass Roots Cricket for fifty years, thirty of them in the club whose committee I still serve, whose pavilion I have just helped, whose presentation I can organize this weekend. In the name Crickets, nobody has to lobby me for anything; I also like to remind you that ninety -nine percent of the sport is not elite, although we spend almost all our time circle drawing one percent that that is. I am a city of Melbourne Ratepayer who always liked to play on Crawford Oval – wouldn't you? Regarding the undermining trust in the government. Ahem don't think Mayor Nicholas Reece needs my help on That front. I notice that he is launching a book In the Menzies Institute on Wednesday evening.

Say what you like about the longest serving Prime Minister of Australia, Sir Robert would not have been a party to the destruction of a historic cricket ground that is closely linked to his University Alma Mater. He spoke about the game when calling a feeling in the heart and mind and the eye that can neither destroy any time nor chance. What a pity that the city of Melbourne doesn't feel it. Goodbye cricket at Crawford Oval.

And goodbye to your well -used and lovingly sent litter, with all its accompanying memories.