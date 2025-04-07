



The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, was seen on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who participated in a Ping Pong match. Wike was seen playing table tennis in the residence of senator Barry Mpigi. This is amid renewed claims on social media that claim that Wike is sick or dead. A social media handle, Biafra Reggae music, had claimed that “Wike is dead”. Recently there have been various speculations on Wike's health. Various messages on social media had claimed that Wike collapsed last week and was flown to France for treatment. However, the minister rejected the claims and emphasized that they were the crafts of unfounded politicians. The minister had previously rejected the reports and noted that he is healthier than most of those who wish him to death. In the meantime, a Facebook message from Wike's Media assistant, Lere Olayinka, The deadly rumors were grip after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and the Governor Sim Fubara suspended for six months. The president also appointed a only manager to preside the State's affairs. The state of emergency was explained about threats by militants to attack oil installations in the state after the face-off between Wike and Fubara. The crisis between the duo had caused a great stir within the Rivers State House of Assembly, because 27 legislators were suspended for alleged exaggerated overdoors Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressiones Congress, APC. During legal proceedings, however, it was revealed that the 27 legislators never overflowed. The Supreme Court recently ordered their recovery led by Wike-Backed Martins Amaewhule. After their resumption of duty, Fubara tried to resubmit the 2025 budget, but was prevented by the meeting because the gate of the complex was locked up against him. FCT -Minister, Nyesom Wike, entered Port Harcourt tonight and immediately went to the residence of senator Barry Mpigi. After, there he is going to play table tennis. Never let yourself be done in the last ten years. pic.twitter.com/fydyqulu71 Olayitude – Aresa 1 (@Olayinkalere) April 6, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailypost.ng/2025/04/07/wike-spotted-playing-table-tennis-in-port-harcourt-amid-health-speculations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos