Future is going to Finland – International Table Tennis Federation

It is in the future series, because the good and large of Para table tennis aims to bring their top form to the Finnish city of Lahti.
More tension to come
After a week off, it is right back in the circuit, while Lahti is organizing the third para -for -free event of 2025. Last week the debut of the Challenger events, with much more to come this month and afterwards, but the future was again central after previous events in Lignano and Costa Brava.
And this is the series that just keeps giving! Because this is perhaps the fourth event in the New Look Para Table Tennis Series, Lahti is the first with a special event under 23. Start on 6 April and runs to the 7th, this is the first of three that are currently planned. Buenos Aires will organize one in May, with another planned for November in Al Ain.
This week's event in Finland has a wealth of at home in the heart of, and there are no names that are more hopeful for success than Aino Tapola. Tapolas head-to-head fights with Dorota Cuclaw van Polen have become one of the most important stories in recent months, with which they are confronted countless times, also in the Lignano opener this series. Without Cuclaw this time, Tapola has an eye on success from the start.
It is the same story for Timo Kalevi Natunen, another Finn (M1) who hopes for the coming months and years in the long run -up to LA2028.
A strong French contingent will re -compete in Lahti, with Francois Geuljans and Mateo Boheas both registered, after they have already reached gold medals in future events this year.
And with 97 players of 21 associations registered, it promises to be a few days to help reform the appearance of the circuit.
What happened so far in the series?
The debut of the new Para circuit structure has always promised to offer intrigues and excitement, and stops one and two in abundance. The opening week in Lignano functioned as an opportunity to get this new setup, and with 16 singles titles and eight more finals in the Doubles, it was a launch platform for what promises to be a revolutionary move for the sport.
The hosts Italy formed the core of great results, in which icon Giada Rossi won the class 2 -crown. Federico Crosara, Matteo Parenzan and Carlotta Ragazzini also shin, while the class 1 rivalry between Aina Tapola (Fin) and Dorota Bucawaw (Pol) sees that the Finn is at the top this time. For full results of Lignano, Click here.
In the second episode that took place in Costa Brava in March, it was demonstrably not to be missed. It was a particularly successful stop for France, such as Fabien Lamirult, Francois Geuljans, Alexandre Delarque and Mateo Boheas all came as a victor in the men's competition, while tomorrow Caillaud Singles Glory won on the women's side.
A summary of the three years
Announced in November 2024, the new structure of the Para circuit contains three separate levels: Future, Challenger and Elite.
- Future is designed as a development point for emerging talents to sharpen their skills on the international stage and to build their ranking.
- Challenger is the next step on the ladder. Competitions will usually be larger and adopt a higher intensity. With a maximum of eight Challenger Events in 2025, it promises to create every big stories and develop exciting rivalry.
- Elite is where you can expect the top stars of Para Sport to meet. Huge confrontations, moments of pure magic and exciting competition are all guaranteed.
Each event in 2025 has something important at stake: valuable ranking points. Points are granted on the basis of versions at each event, where the rankings are adjusted during the year to keep track of who has performed at the most consistent level.
Before 2025 there is a transition period of one year with which players can defend points that gather in the last 52 weeks.
What will come next?
Four events down, many more come! Amman (Jor) is the following on the future timeline and takes place only a few days after Lahti. And then it is a double of the Challenger later in April. Sao Paulo (bra) is coming from 24-27 April, before Montenegros Capital City, Podgorica, takes place only a few days later.
May and June are also full of competition, with four future, one challenger and the opening elite of the series.
Continental championships also come by the end of the year as Auckland (NZL), Sao Paulo (Bra), Beijing (CHN), Giza (Egy) and Helsingborg (SWE) play host of the very best from all over the world.
How to follow the promotion
Select Live Streaming of this competition will be available to view on our Youtube -channel. Follow the schedule and results page on our website to stay up to date with the promotion. And go to our event page to see everything we have so far summarized.
General news para table tennis
