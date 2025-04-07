Alexander Ovechkin's teammates explain why he is 'the most dangerous hockey player ever'

There is an unwritten rule in hockey that in practice players go a little easier against their own goalkeepers. Alexander Ovechkin did not know that.

He took a one-timer who just missed me and went into it. I was grateful that it did not touch me, the legend of the Washington Capitals Olaf Klzig made jokes with NBC News about the first Oveechkins training camp as Rookie. I had not seen a shot in a long, long time.

Kolzig, an experienced leader in the 2005 team, Oveechkin, the number 1 concept choice, pulled aside to remind him that they were in it together.

Listen, I am your teammate. I don't have to see the full speed of your shot, he told Oveechkin. He had something like that, okay, I'll take something.

And while Ovechkin agreed to reduce the intensity in practice, he did the opposite in games. Eight hundred and ninety -five times.

On Sunday Oveechkin, 39, Wayne Gretzky surpassed for most goals in an NHL career. Although many saw the record as an almost impossible target, it had been over for more than 25 years that his teammates passed and today knew that he was able to reach the unimaginable.

Never bet him, said capitals defender John Carlson.

The hockey world raised their eyes

Ovechkin, born and raised in Moscow, entered the NHL with a lot of hype.

After a dominant young career in Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Super League as a teenager, he was selected by the capitals number 1. According to a story by Washington Post That day, Oveechkin was announced by scouts and general managers as the best prospect since Mario Lemieux.

Ovechkin poses with head coach Wayne Gretzky of the Phoenix Coyotes during the NHL design of 2006. Jeff Vinnick / Getty images

Jeff Halpern, a center of Oveechkins Rookie team, said you could see the talent immediately. But his physicality, not his shot, is what initially stood out in his first game, against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In his first service he crushed defender Radoslav so hard in the shelves and broke the glass. Play had to be stopped.

Ovi left boys. He was a monster on a forecheck, Halpern said. Even with the puck, when a man stood on him, hed almost goes through him. … OVI was a rocket.

He was also a score machine.

That season, Ovechkin was not just one of the best rookies; He was one of the best players. He finished third in scoring with 106 points and third in goals with 52.

Kolzig said that the knife is like a hook. And when he gets it ridiculous, that thing just comes out like a slingshot. It just rockets.

No goal that season or possibly ever was more effective than that against the Phoenix Coyotes on January 16, 2006.

In the third period, Ovechkin picked the Puck at the middle ice and sprinted the right wing. While he was on his way to the net, Coyotes defender Paul Mara knocked him down. Ovechkin slid on his back and threw away from the goal, hit the puck with one hand to the net. It flew past goalkeeper Brian Boucher in what some people consider the biggest goal in the NHL history.

When he scored that goal, everyone in the building and the hockey world raised their eyes a bit and he could not believe what they just saw, Halpern said.

Because all the Oveechkin did on the ice, his teammates say they were just as impressed.

When he came to the team, he knew very little English. While he used Lithuanian Dainius Zubrus early as a translator, he asked for a room with a North -American teammate when the team played outside Washington to learn the language.

That player was the same as the right winger Brian Willsie, who said he helped Oveechkin to navigate life on the road. He worked with his new teammate on how to dress for games, what time to make the team bus and, perhaps the most important thing is that Roomservice is ordering.

In 2005, Ovechkin skates against the Philadelphia Flyers in Comcast Arena in Philadelphia. Jamie Squire / Getty images

Willsie and Ovechkin had a tradition for away games: wherever they were, they would get the desert when they returned to the hotel. Ice cream. Cake. Cookies and milk. Ovechkin, not confident in his English at that time, would give the tasks to his teammate.

Halfway through the year Willsie asked Ovechkin to order himself for the first time, and he refused.

I said, well, I don't order. So we had a bit of a staring game, Willsie said. I think that was the first night that we didn't have one.

According to Willsie, Ovechkin had no great game the next night and he knew that the lack of dessert was the fault.

So he was finally frustrated and probably a bit pissed off with me ordered dessert. He didn't think he was doing very well, but he did great. But it was kind of my little learning moment that, hey, you have to start doing some of these things for yourself. I will not always be here.

“He is an animal. He gets shots if you think he could never do that. '

Ovechkin has conquered the hockey world since that Rookie season and added more than 800 goals. What separates him from other legendary scorers? Willsie can explain it.

The visiting opponent knows exactly what he is going to do and exactly where he will score, and he does it anyway, he said. That is what he has done for 20 years.

Where Willsie refers is what many experts call Oveechkins office. It is an area on the ice to the left of the Faceoff circle where a majority of its goals come from. He is particularly deadly in Power-Play situations, as we saw on Sunday afternoon in his record-breaking goal in UBS Arena.

Even if opponents are ready, they can't stop.

When teams play the Washington Capitals, they will try to ensure that they take OVI away as much as possible. And it is pretty unreal how every game he seems to get from the most important scoring opportunities, Capitals -goalkeeper Charlie Lingren told NBC News. Sometimes you just ask yourself, how is it possible if you know that there are teams that are on zero?

Connor McMichael, a 24-year-old center on the capitals, said that the ability of Oveechkins is more than just Power Play goals.

Many people talk about his one-timer, but I think he has been proven that he scores in so many different ways, he said. Even when teams shadows him on the power play, his one-timer, he is still able to find ways to get the puck and place it in the back of the net.

Said Carlson, a defender of the capitals who played 16 seasons next to Oveechkin: he an animal. He gets shots if you think he could never be able to or he finds room. He is probably underestimated in how smart of a player he is.

OVI has never had a bad day in his life

A common theme among former and current teammates is Oveechkin's love for the game and how he treats it in it.

I always say that OVI has never had a bad day in his life, said capitals in the center of Lars Eller. He always jokes. He has a good sense of humor. He laughs at others, but he also laughs at himself. That is one of the things that I appreciate to him.

Alex Ovechkin throws a puck to fans during Warming -ups against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Capital One Arena in Washington on December 4, 2021. Jason Andrew / Redux

Mike Knuble, the only player who is teammates with both Oveechkin and Gretzky, lived with his family in Michigan when he signed with Washington in 2009. The first player who welcomed him to the team was Oveechkin, who called from a club in Moscow.

You could hear the music in the background Oonz, Oonz, Oonz and he is just like, hey, I heard you signed. Were happy to have you, Knuble remembered. You stand there in the driveway with the children and you are fun, that was Alex Oveechkin who just called me. You see their jaws fall.

Devante Smith-Pelly, who came to the capitals before the 2017 season, said that Oveechkin could not have been a better teammate.

You hear these stories in the media of how they assumed he would be, but he was the total opposite, said Smith-Pelly. He was great for everyone who was great for the younger boys, great for the new boys in the team.

That season, Smith-Pelly and Ovechkin led the franchise to the first Stanley Cup. Ovechkin had three goals and two assists in the series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, including a one-timer in the decisive game 5.

Kolzig, who played for 14 seasons at the capitals and at the time played a management role with the team, has a particularly good memory of that night.

Ovi had taken the cup and he went back to the dressing room and he saw me from the corner of my eye. He has abolished it well for me, and he is going to believe that we have won this B —-? And he gave it to me, and we had a moment there, said Kolzig. It only showed that OVI understood the history of our organization and the role I had in the organization. We went to the final in 98 and we didn't win. So he also knew how special it was for me, and he wanted to honor that.

'He is literally the most dangerous hockey player who has ever played'

With the aim of the goal now in hand, Ovechkin has solidified himself as one of the best players ever to put on skating. He may never be Gretzky the Great, the Great has many more points and assists, as well as four Stanley Cups.

But he will now be in the argument of the best two or three of all the time, Knuble said. He played his heart from every game, and that is something you always remember and always respects.

Willsie was more relevant.

He is literally the most dangerous hockey player who has ever played, he said.

For the second period of a match against the Calgary Flames in Capital One Arena, Ovechkin skates on 25 February. Jess Rapfogel / NHLI via Getty images

Kolzig said that Ovechkin respected the history of the game that he did not let him define.

“Bombastic. Everything he does is bombastic,” said Kolzig. “The way he shoots the puck, the way he skates, the way he hits people, the way he celebrates goals, the way he deals with his teammates. There is nothing subtle about OVI.”

Karl Alzner was a teammate of Oveechkins from 2009 to 2017. He agreed with column, pointing to Ovechkins uniform differences as an example.

“It is normally the same as the white laces, the normal visor, everything that is very clean,” said Alzner. “Ovi broke that with the yellow laces, the skate side that hung on his pants, a tinted visor. He was absolutely not traditional.

Alzner added that the unique leadership style of Oveechkin stood on his teammates.

You have so many different types of leaders: those who talk a lot, those who have a good example. He was a bit of a mix because he would go outside and finish his tail and crash and make a blast and bring energy. But he would also do it in a way that was different. … I don't think there is anyone who did it as he did.