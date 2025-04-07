Sports
Kim Taek-Sooo, the 27th president of the national team, was officially inaugurated. It announced being …
It reveals total plans to improve performance compared to next year's Winter Olympics and Summer AG
Kim Taek-Sooo, the 27th president of the national team, was officially inaugurated. It announced his plan to make total efforts to improve the performance of the athletes in preparation for the Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Games from 2026 and the Asian Games of Asian Games of Aichi/Nagoya in 2026, which are more than a year away.
Kim, the new head of the village of the athletes, took place officially during the inauguration ceremony in the Jincheon National Training Center in Chungcheongbuk-Do in the afternoon of the 7th. Chief Kim, a “table tennis legend” who won the gold medal in table tennis at the Asian Games of 1990 and 1998 and the bronze medal in table tennis at the Barcelona Olympic Games in Barcelona, received a reputation as a leader who led Yoo Seung Min's Singles on the Olympics of 2004. Since then he has built up a wide range of experiences for the field and administration by serving as working vice-president of the Korea Table Tennis Association, senior vice-president of the Asian table tennis federation and secretary-general of the organizing committee for the Busan World Table Table Tennisions.
“Chief Kim is a person with an abundant experience as a national player and leader, as well as sports administrative possibilities aimed at the field,” said the Sports Association. “We will strengthen the support for athletes and leaders, together with the stable operation of the village of the national athletes during his term of office.”
Chief Kim said: “We will create an optimal training environment for national athletes to perform at their best,” adding it “, we will create an open athlete village culture in which everyone grows and communicates through transparent and honest operation based on a culture in which athletes, leaders and managers trust and respect each other.”
