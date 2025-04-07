Ovechkin has a case for the best fantasy hockey player of all time





Gretzky still has a strong thing for the greatest fantasy player of all time; Based on records that have been followed records.nhl.comGretzky leads or is bound for 59 different NHL regular season and play-off records, including popular fantasy categories such as assists (1,963), points (2,857 in 1,487 games) and Power-Play points (890). Gretzky is also in second place in goals (894), fourth in Plus/Min (Plus-520), 18th in Power-Play Goals (204), bound for 22nd in game-winning goals (91). But Ovechkin, the number 1 pick in the NHL concept of 2004 that the Stanley Cup won with the Capitals in 2018, turned the clock back with one of the best goal scoring seasons of his career, allowing him to surpass the goal of Gretzky in exactly the same number of games (1.487). Ovechkin's goal-per-game average this season (.688) is the fifth best single-season speed of his career in 20 seasons; His only seasons with more goals per match were in 2007-08 (0.79), 2008-09, 2019-20 (0.71) and 2009-10 (0.69). Despite the preservation of a broken leg earlier this season, Ovechkin scored 42 goals in 61 games, the third most in the NHL behind Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers (52 in 71 games) and William Nylander van de Toronto Maple Leafs (44 in 76 matches). While Gretzky scored two goals in the last 21 games of his career at the age of 38, Oveechkin scored 16 goals during his last 21 games to determine the new target record and the NHL leads in the category since 30 January (20 in 27 games). Ovechkin has most seasons of 30 goals (19), 40-target seasons (14) and is bound for most seasons of 50 goals (nine) in the NHL history. Although it is worth mentioning that Fantasy Hockey originated on most web-based platforms in the years after the last season of Gretzkys in 1998-99, Oveechkin Gretzky surpasses goals and keeping NHL records in multiple standard categories gives him a strong case for the best Fantasy player of time. The dominance of Oveechkin in an important modern fantasy category (Hits) and his sustainability have made him the most consistent attacking power of the fantasy age in addition to the goal record. — More NHL -Statistics: Ovechkin | Gretzky

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/alex-ovechkin-has-case-for-best-fantasy-hockey-player-of-all-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos