The European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) heartily endorses the re-election of Mrs. Petra Srling as ITTF president. We encourage all European memberships to strongly unite in support of Mrs. Srlings Candidacy, guaranteeing the continuous progress and implementation of impactful programs and reforms that have been used under its appreciated leadership. Reinforced table tennis, promoting growth, innovation and inclusion at all levels of sport. Its exceptional obligation and non -repellent dedication have earned the trust and support of the Ettu Executive Board, which fully endorses its continuous presidency. We are convinced that its leadership will guarantee the continuous development of a tables competition.