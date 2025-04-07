Sports
While Alex Ovechkin writes history with an 895th goal, Wayne Gretzky De Takkel passes
Wayne Gretzky knew that this day would come.
After setting the NHLS target scoring record in 1994, Gretzkys-Vader, Walter, told his son that the record would not take that someone would come in the future and break the goal. And when that happened, Walter said, he hoped that his son would show the same amount of respect and admiration to that player who did Gordie Howe when he saw Gretzky approaching are Then record goal total of 801.
Advertisement
That message stayed with Gretzky three decades later.
When Alex Ovechkin 219 scored goals in his first three NHL seasons, the speculation began.
Could Gretzkys “unbreakable” record actually fall in one day?
The goals kept coming, and what was once a speculative What if? began to become a real opportunity. Every time Gretzky was asked about the chances of Oveechkins in the plate, the big captain rooted on the captain of Washington Capitals. He understood that the chase has paid positive attention to the competition and has been good for the sport.
He remembered the words that his father told him all those years ago.
Advertisement
When Doel No. 895 was scored on Sunday afternoon, Gretzky was present in UBS Arena in New York to be part of the Hockey History and the Capitals Superstar. After Ovechkin Ilya Sorokin defeated the record, the game was paused for a short ceremony. There on the ice was Gretzky, who has been following Oveechkin since last week. They exchanged hugs and a handshake. One era of hockey celebrates another.
The conclusion of the record yacht is a liberation moment for Oveechkin. He has been reluctant to talk about passing Gretzky. The questions have been asked for years about whether he could do it. Now that he has, the full focus can shift to the Capitals season, one in which they have an eye on the Eastern Conference Leiden and a second Stanley Cup title in the Franchisiege history.
That is how hockey players are programmed: It's about the team, not me.
Advertisement
What happens next, now that the pursuit is over, will serve as the following series of questions that Oveechkin is confronted with.
Ovechkin will be 40 in September and his contract runs through the 2025-26 season. He spoke about completing his career where he started with Dynamo Moscow from Russia KHL. But he also said that he sees himself retiring as soon as his deal ends after next season. He has scored no fewer than 30 goals in a full NHL season ever and the goal score Magic is still there with the record-breaking goal that also as his 42nd this season the 14th time he reached the 40-goal in his 20 seasons.
The Great 8 does not sound like he is planning to hang around and to be a liability on the ice as the shades of gray increase in his hair. He is satisfied with his forces still intact at the top.
It is not bizarre to think that the goal record could be around 950 if everything is said and done with his career. Ovechkins -recording remains deadly and opposite teams have not been able to come up with a way to limit his effectiveness in his favorite place on the ice The left faceoff circle, also known as the OVI place.
Ovechkin who goes past Gretzky and eventually settles on a last total when he retires, will cause the next major debate: who could threaten the record of Oveechkins?
Advertisement
Under active NHL players under the age of 30 in the Top 13 on the list of career coolers, Edmonton Oilers -star Leon Draisaitl (29) with 399 goals are with 399 goals; Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews (27) on 397; and Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak (28) with 383 goals.
Only Matthews is on average more than 0.6 goals per game in their career, such as Oveechkin. He is perhaps the biggest threat now, but he has a lot of work to do.
Whether it is Matthews or another future NHL star, the hockey world will wait a while, possibly a long time before we have a targeted chase.
When Howe originally set the record that Gretzky would eventually break, he did this in 1963 with his 545th goal of passing Montreal Canadiens Great Maurice “The Rocket” Richard.
It took 26 years for someone to jump Gretzky. As NHL players get bigger, faster and stronger, including goalkeepers, it can wait for Oveechkins record to take much longer, if someone like Matthews is even able to come to the goal score King and not to be missed.
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/nhl/article/as-alex-ovechkin-makes-history-with-895th-goal-wayne-gretzky-passes-the-torch-181936359.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Tariffs will drive coffee prices higher
- At least six children test positive for measles at Texas daycare amid outbreak
- Two Chinese citizens captured in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, says Zelensky
- Canada warns that residents have moved to us that managers can search for phones
- UNC Asheville – Official athletics website
- Military, Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif confrontation in the middle of the United States, influence of the diaspora
- An overwhelming majority of Turks consider foreign countries as enemies
- Jokowi response to the Prabowo-Megawati meeting: for the good of the country
- The first birth of the UK after the transplantation of the uterus
- Donald Trump announces a pentagon budget of $ 1 billion: “ must be strong ''
- NFL, League owners disagree about player participation in flag football at 2028 Olympic Games
- After an earthquake, our family is still unexpected