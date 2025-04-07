While Alex Ovechkin writes history with an 895th goal, Wayne Gretzky De Takkel passes

Wayne Gretzky knew that this day would come.

After setting the NHLS target scoring record in 1994, Gretzkys-Vader, Walter, told his son that the record would not take that someone would come in the future and break the goal. And when that happened, Walter said, he hoped that his son would show the same amount of respect and admiration to that player who did Gordie Howe when he saw Gretzky approaching are Then record goal total of 801.

That message stayed with Gretzky three decades later.

Wayne Gretzky van Los Angeles Kings scores his record setting 802nd career NHL goal against the Vancouver Canucks in Wednesday, March 23, 1994, on the Forum in Inglewood, California (AP Photo/Eric Draper, file) (Associated Press)

When Alex Ovechkin 219 scored goals in his first three NHL seasons, the speculation began.

Could Gretzkys “unbreakable” record actually fall in one day?

The goals kept coming, and what was once a speculative What if? began to become a real opportunity. Every time Gretzky was asked about the chances of Oveechkins in the plate, the big captain rooted on the captain of Washington Capitals. He understood that the chase has paid positive attention to the competition and has been good for the sport.

He remembered the words that his father told him all those years ago.

When Doel No. 895 was scored on Sunday afternoon, Gretzky was present in UBS Arena in New York to be part of the Hockey History and the Capitals Superstar. After Ovechkin Ilya Sorokin defeated the record, the game was paused for a short ceremony. There on the ice was Gretzky, who has been following Oveechkin since last week. They exchanged hugs and a handshake. One era of hockey celebrates another.

The conclusion of the record yacht is a liberation moment for Oveechkin. He has been reluctant to talk about passing Gretzky. The questions have been asked for years about whether he could do it. Now that he has, the full focus can shift to the Capitals season, one in which they have an eye on the Eastern Conference Leiden and a second Stanley Cup title in the Franchisiege history.

That is how hockey players are programmed: It's about the team, not me.

What happens next, now that the pursuit is over, will serve as the following series of questions that Oveechkin is confronted with.

Ovechkin will be 40 in September and his contract runs through the 2025-26 season. He spoke about completing his career where he started with Dynamo Moscow from Russia KHL. But he also said that he sees himself retiring as soon as his deal ends after next season. He has scored no fewer than 30 goals in a full NHL season ever and the goal score Magic is still there with the record-breaking goal that also as his 42nd this season the 14th time he reached the 40-goal in his 20 seasons.

The Great 8 does not sound like he is planning to hang around and to be a liability on the ice as the shades of gray increase in his hair. He is satisfied with his forces still intact at the top.

It is not bizarre to think that the goal record could be around 950 if everything is said and done with his career. Ovechkins -recording remains deadly and opposite teams have not been able to come up with a way to limit his effectiveness in his favorite place on the ice The left faceoff circle, also known as the OVI place.

The One-Timer of the site Alex Oveechkin has made it famous, has given many NHL goalkeepers nightmares. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty images) (Dave Reginek via Getty Images)

Ovechkin who goes past Gretzky and eventually settles on a last total when he retires, will cause the next major debate: who could threaten the record of Oveechkins?

Under active NHL players under the age of 30 in the Top 13 on the list of career coolers, Edmonton Oilers -star Leon Draisaitl (29) with 399 goals are with 399 goals; Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews (27) on 397; and Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak (28) with 383 goals.

Only Matthews is on average more than 0.6 goals per game in their career, such as Oveechkin. He is perhaps the biggest threat now, but he has a lot of work to do.

Whether it is Matthews or another future NHL star, the hockey world will wait a while, possibly a long time before we have a targeted chase.

When Howe originally set the record that Gretzky would eventually break, he did this in 1963 with his 545th goal of passing Montreal Canadiens Great Maurice “The Rocket” Richard.

It took 26 years for someone to jump Gretzky. As NHL players get bigger, faster and stronger, including goalkeepers, it can wait for Oveechkins record to take much longer, if someone like Matthews is even able to come to the goal score King and not to be missed.