



Cinematographer Darius Khondji is plagues One of our most expected films of the year. Josh Safdies Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet as table tennis champion Marty Mauser, has already drawn up a Christmas release via A24. A whole series of actors were announced who were part of the ensemble, including Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Tyler de Maker and Kevin Oleary. Khondji says that man on wire himself has Philippe Petit a small part in the film; According to Khondji, Petit is one of what the cinematograph claims that 140 different characters can be seen in the film! Khondji adds that Marty Supreme will be ready at the end of the year, or at least when he has finished doing the color on the film. The film will be different from everything at the moment. Khondji previously worked with Safdie and brother Benny on not -cut precious stones, but Josh Going Solo made no difference, said Khondji. Josh has incredible energy to make films, like no one else I have experienced. In every recording he surprises you of what is coming. He works like this – his constant inspiration, intuition. He goes somewhere with the actors, with the camera, that you don't expect. It is not always easy, but the result is special. Marty Supreme is set in the 1950s and will tell the wild story of a ping -pong champion. It is said that it is a fictional work, but Marty ReismanS was used as a template. The scenario is written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein. It had been last year reported That Safdies film cost almost $ 90 million to produce. It is by far the most expensive film in A24 so far, which exceeds last year's civil war, which cost around $ 50 million. Moreover, Marty Supreme will not be a traditional biopic and instead was shot as a fast, globetrotting-adventurous comedy in the same vein of Wall Street and catch me as you can.

