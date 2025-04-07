



US Air Force Academy, Colo. The Air Force Hockey team announced its prize winners at the end of the 2024-25 season, Sunday 6 April. Senior Austin Schwartz Earned three of the top seven prizes from the team, winning the Vic Heyliger Award, the Chad Demers Most Inspirational Award and the Best Defensive Player Award of the team. The Heyliger, voted by the team, is the cornerstone of Air Force Hockey. It is awarded to the player whose dedication, character, leadership and work ethic is an example of Falcon Hockey. The most inspiring prize, voted by the team, was renamed this season in honor of Chad Demers, a Grad of 2015 and former hockey team captain and assistant coach who fought before his death on October 3, 2024 before his death. SCHWARTZ earned Atlantic Hockey Co-Beste defensive forward awards and was a finalist for the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award. Schwartz is the only player in the competition history that wins the best defensive attacker in back-to-back seasons. A team-co-captain of Parker, Colo., Schwartz blocked 62 shots this season, most of every attacker in the nation. This season he played a key role in the Falcons that were in fourth place in the competition in scoring defense and ranking in the Top 20 in the nation in Schoten allowed per game. Moreover, this season he led the team with a career-high 12 goals, including a team leader of four game winners. While he played in almost every situation in all 40 games, he was called up all season for just three small penalties. His five career short -handed goals are bound as the most in the age of the Air Force and connected as the second most in school history. SCHWARTZ won the most inspiring prize for the third consecutive season (co-winner in 2023-24) and the best defensive Player Award for the second consecutive year. He is the fourth attacker to win the best defensive Player Award and the first attacker to win the back-to-back seasons. Schwartz is the second Falcon who wins or shares the most inspiring prize of three consecutive seasons (Justin Hamilton, 2001-03). Senior Clayton Cosentino earned the Chuck Delich MVP Award. Cosentino led the team with 20 assists and 29 points. His 547 faceoffs won the nation and his .559 winning percentage are among the best of the nation among players to win more than 450 draw. A co-captain from San Carlos, California, he also had two Power-Play goals, three game winners and blocked 25 shots. Senior Guy blessing The Jim Bowman Scholar-Athlete Award deserved. Blessing wears a 3.83 cumulative GPA as a major astronautic technique. A triple Atlantic Hockey All-Academic selection, he has earned AHCA Scholar-Athlete Honors twice. On the ice he earned aha goalkeeper of the week three times as a senior. The Chandler, Ariz., Native became the sixth keeper in the Air Force era to record more than 2,000 career -Saves and is the fifth keeper in the school history who plays 100 or more career games. First -year Sam Stitz The John Matchefs Award deserved the best first -year student of the team. This season he led all first -year students and became fifth in the team, with eight goals. His 16 points (8-8-16) led all first-year students and were sixth in the team. His two Power-Play Goals went in third place in the team and he scored the game winner to beat Canisius, February 7. A winger from Perry Hall, Md., He was named the AHA Rookie of the week, February 16, while he scored three points (1-2-3) in the series against Army. First -year Nick Sajevic was called the most improved player of Larry Cronk. A first -year student from Shoreview, Minn., Sajevic only played in 10 of the first 30 games. However, he played in the last 10 games of the season and concentrated a line with a few fellow first -year students who became extremely productive. In a seven-game piece late in the season, he had five points (1-4-5) and his line combined for nine goals and 20 points in those seven games. -30–

