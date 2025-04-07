Lucas van Mullen from South Burlington

Vermont High School Boys Hockey: Van Mullen, South Burlington CSB Cup Lucas van Mullen scores two goals and picks up an assist in the 3-2 victory of the Wolves on the Redhawks on Wednesday 12 February 2025.

South Burlington that end-to-practice 3-on-3s. Motivation disguised as Chirps from the father of a teammate. Finding the right balance between winning and enjoying the game.

Two months after his stay at Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island, Lucas van Mullen realized that he longed for what he left behind in South Burlington High School.

“There is a reason why I love hockey so much,” said Van Mullen, “and it was because of people like (coach Sean Jones) and my teammates.

“Those are the memories and moments I missed. I just made the decision that I did not necessarily want to go through the entire junior process and try to be my luck to be a (lecture) first -year student on 20 or 21.”

Returning to South Burlington on time for his senior season, Van Mullen Bliss and then made some history: after switching from Blue Line to Forward this winter to deliver 26 goals and 31 assists and lead the Wolves to a Division I Championship game appearance, Van Mullen retains the title of the Free Press' Mr. Hockey, which was distributed annually since she was handed out to the State of the State annually in 1992.

“He is the type of player that you should always be aware of. Whether he plays attack or defense, he is the complete package,” said Rutland -coach Mike Anderson. “He is a pretty special player and a man who can take over the game himself.”

Van Mullen is also the first double Mr. Hockey receiver of the paper.

“I wish I could share that with my team. I really think that if I had another coach or another team, I would not be as successful as I,” said Van Mullen. “(Jones) knew exactly how I could make the game fun and put myself in position to use my talent.”

Van Mullen's humble response to re -earning the prize did not surprise his coach.

“What (Van Mullen) does of the ice is just as important, if not twice as important as what he gives us on the ice,” said Jones. “There are many layers for him as Mr. Hockey, but he should be selfish pride to win it two years in a row.”

But the last year of Van Mullen in the blue and white of Wolves started slowly. Jones used Mullen and others in hybrid rolls for the first time. And South Burlington also suffered back-to-back, 3-2 defeats to North Country and Rutland around the holiday that the dressing room left at an emotional intersection.

“We were ashamed at the same time and then shot up like this,” said Van Mullen. “We said,” This is not the standard. “

Before the next match, Jones was a forward line of Van Mullen, Christian Butler and Jack Kelly. When he heard from the first line group of that night, Mike Kelly, Jack's father, gave a number of pre-game stimuli.

“He said:” I betcha you will not do or back check. I bet you will actually be pretty bad, “or something in that sense,” Van Mullen remembered. “We made our only mission to have harder to have Backeck and Forecheck than ever in our lives that game has done.”

The trio all registered points, where Jack Kelly scored the winner with 14 seconds in regulations for a 3-2 decision about BFA-St. Albans.

South Burlington, however, continued to tinker with his lines. The movement that flooded the future success followed a conversation by Van Mullen-Jones.

“One day (Van Mullen) came to me and said,” I can play ahead and still be a defender, “said Jones.” We talked about it and his understanding of roles on the ice and the spaces and the form was completely logical to give him the opportunity to let him know that he was well aware of his defensive responsibilities. We didn't lose anything with him there. “

Starting with the BFA victory, the Wolves went 13-3 to reach his second straight title game versus Rice. Underdogs against the unbeaten and reigning champion Green Knights, the wolves first hit the narrow finish of Van Mullen in the early minutes.

“As an attacker you have to take what you get. I learned soon in the season that most goals are scored on rebounds or right in front of the net,” said Van Mullen. “You never know what will happen, you just have to shoot.”

More: Late winner decides the title defense of Rice Boys Hockey, the first perfect season in 21 years

Van Mullen also shot in the game-typing goal on a bad turning shot early in the third period before Rice withdrew to secure back-to-back crowns. And although South Burlington came in second place for second place, Van Mullen was more than satisfied with this chapter of his sports career.

“I came back and decided to play my last year here, and I am so happy with my decision. It was the best year of hockey I've ever had,” said Van Mullen. “Once we came on the ice, it played with all your best friends. Everyone wanted to succeed and have fun, it was the perfect balance between athletics and companionship.”

Please contact Alex Abrami on[email protected]. Follow him on X, previously known as Twitter:@aabrami5.

Mr. Hockey

2025: Lucas Van Mullen, South Burlington

2024:Lucas Van Mullen, South Burlington

2023:Jackson Strong, Rice

2022:Justin Prim, Essex

2021:Finn Ohara, Harwood

2020:Then Ellis, BFA-St. Albans

2019:Jonah General, Essex

2018:Ryan Young, Essex

2017:Denver Heath, Spaulding

2016:Matt Needleman, BFA-St. Albans

2015:Erik Short, Essex

2014:Matty Cuce, Colchester

2013:Tommy Royer, South Burlington

2012:Mike Schreiner, BFA-St. Albans

2011:Robbie Dobrowski, Champlain Valley

2010:Jake Orr, Essex

2009:Trevor Pollock, Burr and Burton

2008:Ben Pearl, Essex

2007:Jason Olson, Rutland

2006:Mark Collins, BFA-St. Albans

2005:Brendan van Tuinen, Harwood

2004:Brett Leonard, South Burlington

2003:Ryan van Schoick, Hartford

2002:Jon Day, Champlain Valley

2001:Joe Galdi, Essex

2000:Marc Russell, Essex

1999:Lou was packed, Burlington

1998:Ben Letourneau, Burlington

1997:Keith Maurice, Spaulding

1996:Lee Godbout, Colchester

1995:Luke Davignon, Rice

1994:Mike Bay, Rice

1993:Justin Martin, Essex

1992:Kyle Lanfear, BFA-St. Albans