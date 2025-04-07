Rockford, ill. (WIFR) – Rockford will reject the National Collegiate Table Tennis Championship 2025 on Sunday. The competition brings more than 250 students from all over the country.

They are both in the US and the Canadian schools, and most of them are American players who are played in American junior teams, said competition manager Kagin Lee. We also have international students: we have players from India, South America or Europe, who come to us to study and also play table tennis.

Fifty different universities came together four days of competition on the UW-Sports Factory in Rockford. Fighting for national titles in singles, Doubles and team events. The UCLA duo by Angie Tan and Joanna Sung is part of four, who survived the entry of Cornell to claim the national title of the Womens team.

I just feel really accomplished and grateful, to be able to compete in addition to her teammates and also meet many old friends and new people, Sung said.

This is the first time in about 10 years that the competition has been brought to Rockford. Tan and Sung say that their time in the city was both exciting and tiring.

The tournament actually passed so quickly, the time flew by, we were in the location for more than 12 hours every day and we slept only 5 hours, so we were so exhausted, but we were very happy that we could play this tournament and were super enthusiastic for our future tournaments, such as World University Games, so this tournament I fancy motivating us in the future. Tan said.

This is the third time that the juniors have participated in this national competition. Last year they came home with the second place Trophy. They said there is great excitement to bring the title back to LA

Were extremely happy, because for us, second place and first place, it is just not the same, Tan said. We have long trained for this gold and when we got it, we felt so relieved.

Tan and Sung will not participate in the competition next year. New freshmen will replace them at UCLA. Tan encourages all table tennis players to participate in such a competition and to say, even if they have never played tournaments, don't worry, it's a super great atmosphere to start your first games.

Sung adds, everyone here is going to have more about having fun and a team are versus as if they want to reach a certain level in life, and I think it is fun to just play casually and just have fun with your teammates.

Sung and Tan recently qualified for the World University Games and will fly to Germany in July to compete for that international championship.

We were both super enthusiastic because many different sports can participate and meet many different athletes from different sports and different countries, so it's very exciting for us, Tan said.

More information about the championship and the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association can be found on the NCTTA website.

