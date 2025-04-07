Timothe Chalamet trained for months to play table tennis champion in Marty Supreme





Timothée Chalamet spent “months and months” training to portray a professional table tennis player in the movie Marty Supreme. Darius Khondji, the cinematograph of the film, revealed to Variety that the dual Oscar-nominated actor all-in went on his preparation for Josh Safdie's sports drama, which is loosely inspired by the life and career of table tennis player Marty Reisman. The director of photography revealed that a completely unknown star “months and months” trained “because” you can do everything, camera tricks you want, but you have to have a core. “ He added: “He wanted to be like a real (professional) ping -pong player when he started photographing.” Khondji noted that Chalamet was surrounded by “some of the greatest real Ping Pong champions playing today” while filming the film, which is released in the US on Christmas Day. Khondji teased the call me by your name Star's performance and revealed that the public could expect a new side of the 29-year-old. “(He) becomes very different from the Timothée Chalamet that you have seen so far,” he shared. “I don't think people will recognize him at all … (they) will not recognize the usual romantic.” In addition to professional table tennis players, Chalamet and his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow were also surrounded by “as 140 non-actors”, such as director Abel Ferrara, magician Penn Jillette and French Highwire artist Philippe Petit, according to Khondi. The much -needed actor is no stranger to preparation – he previously spent five years of training to portray Bob Dylan in a completely unknown, for which he scored a best actor Oscar nomination earlier this year.

