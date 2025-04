People who live with Parkinsons pick up their bats to play Ping Pong and Pickle Ball as part of a pilot project funded by the new Cotswold District Council.

The Council, in collaboration with Freedom Leisure, cooperates with the local branch of Parkinsons UK to launch the group specially designed for people who live with the disease. The innovative initiative, funded by the Active Cotswold program, offers a fun, social and fascinating way to stay active and at the same time pick the physical and mental benefits of the sport. To start the program, Active Cotswold finances the first eight sessions, giving participants the chance to try it out for free. Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that mainly influences movement, causing symptoms such as tremors, slowness of movement and stiffness, due to a loss of brain cells that produce dopamine. According to Parkinsons UK, there are around 155,000 people with the disease in the UK and around 2,100 in Gloucestershire. Among the people participating in the new activity group is retired Sean Moore, who has been living at Parkinsons for eight years. Sean said that he played table tennis for the last time 30 years ago, but was surprised how easily it came back to him with the most difficult part that the ball picked up. The reason I am coming here is because it takes me out and meets other people, which is enormously important to me, he said. But it should also be good for you aerobic, so it's worth coming. Sean is one of the 200 members of the local Cirencester and Stroud Branch from Parkinsons UK, who organized the activity. Kevin Young, chairman of the branch, said that research showed that regular exercises, including sports such as table tennis and pickle ball, mobility, coordination and overall well -being for people with Parkinsons can improve. We know that it is beneficial for people with Parkinsons to stay active for at least two and a half hours a week, Kevin said. It really helps to delay the effects of the condition, so we try to increase the number of activities they make by giving them a menu of your choice and they choose where they want to participate. Kate Holland, Community Support Officer at Cotswold District Council, said: were pleased to support this fantastic initiative. Exercise is a powerful tool for improving both physical and mental health, and it is great to see a group and these that people bring together in such a positive and inclusive way. In addition to table tennis, the local Parkinsons UK Group also wants to increase consciousness of their Parky Pals football sessions and regular support meetings, which offer even more options for social connection and physical activity. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-sldwkctlu With World Parkinsons Day on 11 April, this is the perfect time to emphasize the importance of accessible and pleasant training opportunities for people who live with Parkinsons. The group meets weekly, with the next session set up for Wednesday 9 April from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. in Cirencester Leisure Center. Sessions will continue for free every Wednesday to 14 May. For more information about the Parkinsons UK Cirencester & Stroud BranchPlease contact: [email protected]

