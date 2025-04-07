Alex Bump became a lecture hockey -superster. After 2025 frozen four, flyers are the following

For Pat Ferschweiler, Alex Bump is a college hockey -superster.

And the head coach of the Western Michigan University Broncos will tell you that he said that he has been on campus since the second.

He said that before Bump a fifth round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2022, 36 points in 38 games for him registered as a first -year student, and before he returned as a second -year student and 23 points in 40 games, scored his program in Leiden with the first performance in Leiden.

Bump was so good this year that Ferschweiler said prior to the frozen four that he actually exceeded his points enormously, although his points are high and impressive.

He was a whole, really good first -year student last year, but he came back this year and I think what this year divorced him to be a star instead of a real, really good lecture player is that his competitiveness of the charts went, said Ferschweiler, who also gave him an A on his sweater this season. His ability to win puck fights, get pucks back and really just be a fierce competitor, has been incredible. He has just taken his game to a whole new level.

After his second season was completed later this week in St. Louis, he may not be a university hockey -Superster.

Hell is always a bronco, but hell becomes a flyer.

I am sure that Philly will come up with extremely fast for Alex Bump, Ferschweiler said.

Bump still seems really irritated that he fell to the fifth round before the flyers were largely led by scout Shane Fukushima, who is located in his home state Minnesota, selected him with the 133rd Pick.

It is a feeling that bump is still wearing him and is running to this day.

I don't think I am a fifth rounder, but it is what it is and I can't do anything about it now, he said. But I don't think I am a fifth rounder. I think it left a small chip on my shoulder, just to try to prove people who have passed on me that I can play.

Flyers -Assistant -Admaker director Brent Flar immediately took knowledge of Bultjes irritation, when Bump appeared in the Development Camp a few weeks after the design in the Development Camp.

His first camp was pissed off because he was a pick of the fifth round, Flahr recalled. He finished his ass, showed himself in that camp, and every year thereafter he was one of the most improved to fitness and strength and conditioning. He really driven to become a player.

Flyers general director Daniel Briere also seems to believe that. He even mentioned bump in his seasonal conference 2023-24.

(Hes) had a great year. He pushes himself in a high -quality prospect for us, Briere said last April, even before performance Hulten performance this season.

On the ice, FLAHR has seen that skating improving dramatic improvement. Furthermore, although Bump has always been a volume shooter and a goal scorer, other parts of his game grew up, said Flahr.

(He is now holding on) to pucks, whether on cycles or offensive zone sequences, creating things out of the blue, said Flahr. The shot has always been there, but he has taken a step in many different directions.



Bump, a 2022 fifth round pick, is expected to sign with the flyers at the end of the frozen four. (Thanks to Western Michigan Athletics)

Bump said he worked hard to complete his game with his skills coach out of season Noel Rahn in the Velocity Hockey Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. He also said it was not negotiable when you play for Ferschweiler at WMU.

He doesn't want you in your team if you don't work hard or have a passion for the game, Bump said. It's all about hockey here. You have to do your job and contribute to succeeding here and that is the culture here: hard work, contributing to your bit and being a good teammate.

And although part of that hard work is motivated by the chip on his shoulder, he said that part of it is also growing up as the youngest of four Bump children who all played hockey (his older brothers, Connor and Tyler, played division III, and his sister, Hannah, played high school).

However, it was only last year, when he was successful as a first -year student at the Broncos, that he really started to think wow, I have a chance to play in the NHL.

Now he is on the CUSP, and all signs point to Bump that sign with the flyers after the frozen four and to join the Ahls Lehigh Valley Phantoms immediately. The regular season of Phantoms was completed on April 19, and although they have not yet officially received a play -off place, they will almost certainly be eligible.

Jett Lucanko, the pick of the Flyers First-Round in 2024 who played four games with the team in October, also joined the Phantoms at the end of last month, so perhaps coach Ian Laperriere gives them a look at the same line.

It is not outside the realm of the possibility that both will compete for places on the NHL schedule when the training camp starts in September. Bump is 22 in November, so, at least from a physical position, it must be better prepared than other prospects of Flyers. (Western Michigan mentioned him this season on 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, but BUMP joked that he received an extra centimeter or two of the Broncos training staff who let him keep his shoes on the measurement.)

He is a man who has a chance only because of where he is physical, said Flar. His play as it is that he has things to learn, but he is a man I expect to come to the camp and compete for a job. Good see. It is clearly a big leap, but he has that power.

Whether he leaves his NHL debut this year or the next, Ferschweiler believes that he will be a top-nine winger in the NHL.

He certainly has the skill and the IQ and the opportunity to make a pass of five feet on one of the higher levels and perhaps to play on a Power Play. But I think that what is originally going to make him a Nhler and let him stick to the NHL is that competing in combination with his skills, Ferschweiler said. That is the special quality of those boys in the NHL from my time there (Ferschweiler is a former assistant coach at the Red Wings). The best players are the best competitors.

Although Bump is now aimed at winning his last two games of college hockey, he acknowledged that it is difficult not to think about his next step with the flyers.

It's always in mind, he said.

Since he was set up, he said that he spoke with Flyers Director of Player Development Riley Armstrong every week and about everything he should work until just how he does it.

It was nothing but good with the flyers, Bump said. I could not be happier with where I am with the organization in which I find myself.

What Flyers can expect?

I am a complete player of 200 feet, Bump said. I am certainly more offensive, but I can also defend and I am just a hard worker who likes to get into the corners and the grimmer places to use my size. I have a good body, I have a good framework and I try to let it go.

(Top photo thanks to Western Michigan Athletics)