



Fifteen local charities have been successful in obtaining a small subsidy price of the Torbay Lottery Small Grants Fund for 2024/2025. This year, the fund raised 10,000 through ticket sales of the Torbay Lottery that will be used to help organizations offer value to valued support and services to communities. The happy organizations to take advantage are: National Coastwatch Institution (900) Brixham Futures Cic (500) Torbay Street Pastors (800) Mental Health of Youth (900) Friends of Mayfield Special School (700) Casplus (700) Paignton Heritage Society (700) A kind of magical horse center (400) Torbay Prostate Support Association (239) Brixham Table Tennis Club (900) Paignton U3A (800) Aikido and self -defense in Torquay (900) St Lukes Road Residents Association (861) Play Torbay (500) Willows Community Group and Carvery Group (200) Alderman Jackie Thomas, cabinet member for culture, tourism and events and business services, said: The Torbay Lottery has been active for almost 8 years and continues to support so many local charities and community groups via the Small Grants Fund and through the weekly lottery trekkings. We really appreciate the work that our local groups do in supporting our children, young and older people and people with disabilities, to encourage them to be more active and to manage their health and well -being, in particular those who are most affected by the ongoing increases for costs of living. To date, we have spent more than 101,100 on financing the Small Grants Fund. We are still looking for new local groups to participate in the lottery and benefit from monthly income that is generated by ticket sales and via the Small Grants Fund that is opened for local groups at the start of each year to offer up to 2,000 for the costs of specific articles. To report a visit www.torbaylottery.co.uk. The Torbay Lottery is a council initiative, in which local groups can generate essential funds in a fun and effective way, while players can support the causes they care most about. In total there are currently 155 causes registered and the Torbay lottery has collected more than 254,500. There are currently 568 players registered and 1065 tickets in the game. Signs take place every Saturday evening. To get the chance to create up to 25,000, go to www.torbaylottery.co.uk And sign up today. Various cardholders have won 2,000. Players must be 18+. You can like the Torbay Lottery on Facebook www.facebook.com/torbaylottery/ For updates.

