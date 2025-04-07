



The top stories and rumors about the newspapers of Monday … Daily mirror Bournemouth will demand £ 40 million for Hungary left back and Liverpool Target Milos Kerkez this summer. Gary Neville was far from impressed by the behavior of players of Manchester City and Manchester United na Derby Deboy on Sunday. Ruben Amorim believes that every player of Manchester United can perform better in the midst of the club's inconsistent season. The guardian Pep Guardiola has said that the fans of Manchester United sang abuse in Phil Foden of Manchester City about his mother during the aimless Derby of Sunday, “class” was missing. Arne Slot briefly stopped in his Liverpool players to lie down after a chaotic 3-2 defeat at Fulham Place Premier League title celebrations on temporary interruption. Lewis Hamilton has issued his Ferrari team a challenge to perform their game after he described the car as “underperforming” in the aftermath of a matte opening for the F1 season. Tadej Pogacar denied Mathieu van der Poel a record celebrated through the title of the Flanders when De Slovenian won the second monument of the season in Belgium for the second time in his career on Sunday. Athletics Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Premier League height points of the match between Brentford and Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has insisted that the struggles of Christopher Nunku in Chelsea are not due to a lack of effort. Ruben Amorim has said that this summer he wants to sign “big players” to fill holes in his Manchester United team. Sun Erik ten Hag was noticed at Roma vs Juventus as rumors that connect the former Manchester United -Baas with the management position in the Italian capital Intense. Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Gary Neville believes that Manchester United needs five new players and that Ruben Amorim can be under pressure if his side does not improve

The search of Manchester United for a 'domestic' cover goalkeeper has been stretched to Freddie Woodman by Preston North End. Everton's new stadium has cost £ 802 million – with the final account that is even higher. Daily mail Bristol Rovers -midfielder Kofi Shaw, 18, is on the radar of Brighton and Bournemouth. Tottenham -fans have done a VAR check over a five -minute VAR check for Lucas Bergvall's not -Coestane goal versus Southampton -only a few days after Ange Postecoglou had hit the technology. Marcus Rashford has labeled Manchester United Wonderkid JJ Gabriel A “Future Star” after the 14-year-old scored twice in making a history making U18 debut. Man Utd Captain Bruno Fernandes has brought a glowing tribute to Kevin De Bruyne after the last derby of the man City Legend. Daily record Brendan Rodgers has accused his team of becoming 'too comfortable' in their elevated position – with the team currently 13 points clearly at the top of the Premiership – and believes that it will be a worrying trend. Barry Ferguson did not hide his anger after the defeat of Rangers against Hibs – and keeper Jack Butland could be set to feel the victim. Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde is hopeful that he will have top scorer Oihan Sancet available for the quarter-final first stage on Thursday against Rangers at Ibrox.

