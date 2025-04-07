Virat Kohli Scripts History, never reaches done-for-fore FEAT in T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli Scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian Slagman to score 13000 T20 runs. Virat achieved the performance during the IPL 2025 -Meeting between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The starborn also becomes the first Indian cricket player that scores 13000 points in the shortest size of the sport. Virat looked in good shape during the match against MI and he hit a stunning six from Jasprit Bumrah to enthusiastically leave the fans and experts. He then hit a brilliant half century in just 29 deliveries. In general, Chris Gayle was the fastest to achieve the performance (381 innings), while Virat did it in 386 innings.

13000 runs in T20 cricket for men (innings taken)

14562 – Chris Gayle (381)

13610 – Alex Hales (474)

13557 – Shoaib Malik (487)

13537 – Kieron Pollard (594)

13001* – Virat Kohli (386)

Bumrah returned from a long-term dismissal with injuries when Mumbai Indians won the pitch and chose to first bowlen Bengaluru in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 collision in the shaky stage in Mumbai on Monday.

Bumrah has undergone treatment and rehabilitation since he falls short with a lower back injury during the fifth and final test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Sydney.

Rohit missed their last game against Luckknow Super Giants because of a knee injury. Their return absolutely offers the adrenaline boost that Mi needs after losing three games in four games.

Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya said he chose to bowle first because the song looks good and Dew could come into play later in the evening.

“If the wicket is good, it will stay that way, and with dew it can only get better,” said Pandya, who revealed that they miss certain things at certain times. He added that playing at home gives them a good chance to play a good cricket and entertain the crowd.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar said he would have chosen to hunt this wicket. However, he thought it would not make much difference and thought the Wicket would stay good for the batters during the game.

(With Ians -inputs)