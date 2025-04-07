



Charlottesville, va. The No. 6 Virginia Mens Tennis team ended the weekend with a Come-From-Behind 4-2 victory at home at no. 25 Clemson on Sunday (April 6) in the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Boars Head Resort. The Cavaliers (16-6, 8-4 ACC) lost the double point, but fought back to get the Tigers (19-6, 7-5 ACC) and achieved their fifth consecutive victory. Clemson took the Doubles point to open the game and won on double courts two and three to get 1-0 ahead. The Tigers followed with a straight victory on the field four to extend their lead to 2-0 over the Cavaliers. With 2-0, first-year Jangjun Kim de Hoos followed the board with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Marko Mesarovic on Court Five. Junior Mans Dahlberg fixed the competition for Virginia shortly thereafter and won 6-3, 6-4 above Max Smith on Court Six. The remaining matches all went to decisive sets. Graduated student James Hopper dropped the opening set at no. 122 Wissam Abderrahman on the field three, but took the second 6-3 to even the game. In the third, Hopper disappeared from Abderrahman and took the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to put the Cavaliers 3-2. On the upper Singleshof, second-year Dylan Dietrich also dropped the first set, but got the crucial break at 3-3 in the second, finally took the set 6-4 and forced a decision maker. In the decisive set, Dietrich got the early break and took control of the game, gaining the victory for De Hoos with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 46 Noa Vukadin. Match notes The Cavaliers won their 23rd right against the Tigers

Virginia won this season for the seventh time after losing the double point

Dylan Dietrich is improving this season to 12-4 in double matches and 6-2 in the ACC

Mans Dahlberg took his fourth straight singles winning

Jangjun Kim won his fourth consecutive completed singles match and improved to 12-4 in the year

Freshman Stiles Brockett made his Doubles Dual Match debut and played at number 3 Doubles with partner Ty Switzer

The Cavaliers defeated a top 25 opponent in the ITA team ranking this season Next The Cavaliers will return home for Senior Day on Friday (11 April) and to take Virginia Tech at 4 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2025/04/06/no-6-virginia-comes-back-to-defeat-no-25-clemson-4-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos