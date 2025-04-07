Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Funds Street Hockey Rink in Powell





Columbus Blue Jackets go in stage series Pep Rally Columbus Blue Jackets go in stage series Pep Rally The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation finances a new street hockey track on the Liberty Township/Powell YMCA.

The ice rink is part of an investment of $ 1 million by the foundation in the central community of Ohio.

The aim of the project is to offer more children affordable access to hockey sport. The legacy of the NHL Stadium Series -Game from 2025 will take place in Delaware County. After an obligation of $ 250,000 from the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, the YMCA of Central Ohio will open the first street hockey track on the Liberty Township/Powell YMCA this summer. This collaboration between the NHL and the YMCA from Central Ohio works to offer more children affordable access to the sport, and it broke on 27 February. Read more: Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Widows announce the basis to honor late men According to Kisha Swift, the YMCA of the Vice-President Marketing and Communication of Central Ohio, the ice rink will have a ribbon cutting event somewhere in the summer at the location that serves more than 11,000 people every year. Investment of time, not just finance Together with the Foundation, the new ice rink, the Blue Jackets, offer resources to support programming, according to the executive director of the Foundation, Andee Cochren. This includes try hockey for free clinics, staff training and equipment. “We want to make sure that so many children get the chance to play the game we love, and we know there are barriers to get into hockey sport,” Cochren said. “We not only finance the infrastructure, so that children have access to play, but the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and the team will also offer means to start hockey programming at the Y by offering curriculum, staff training and necessary equipment, so in this way, at the end of the day, is really all the child needs a few sneakers. “ As part of the investment in Delaware County, the Blue Jackets will also offer academic sources that tackle literacy and tribe, together with a wellness curriculum with hockey theme to the Olentangy Local School District. Cochren noted that the street hockey track in Powell is part of an investment of $ 1 million by the foundation in the Central OHIO community. Forty children from the Powell or Greater Delaware County Community were invited to participate in the opening event. “That was a fantastic part of the event. The children had to walk away with a ball, stick and a small sweater,” said Swift. Sophia Veneziano is a Columbus Dispatch reporter supported by the Center for Humankindness at the Columbus Foundation. It can be reached on[email protected]. The shipment retains full editorial independence for all content.

