From this morning Wilcox will be back and the NLRB has at least another quorum

Subjects: Court decisions, relationships between trade unions and management

NLRB member Gwynne A. Wilcox's status at the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or “Board”) moves back and forth faster than a table tennis ball at an Olympic match.

On January 7, President Trump Displaced Wilcox of the NLRB and claimed that he did not have to show a duty destruction or failed in office to remove her, despite the language of the National Labor Relations Act that indicates this. Trump claimed that because the NLRB is an executive agency, the Constitution enables him to remove Wilcox to his pleasure. This termination left only two active NLRB board members and put the NLRB in its spurs because three members of the NLRB were needed to form a quorum.

Wilcox then brought a lawsuit to the federal court in Washington, DC. Shortly after submitting the lawsuit, her lawyers submitted a motion for a short opinion to seek an order in which she recovered her. Then it became even more interesting, because her status as a board member has beaten back and forth in an unprecedented way in the past month.

On 6 March we reported that Judge Beryl A. Howell of the Federal District Court – District of Columbia granted Wilcox's summary judgment and recovered. After that order, Wilcox returned to work and the NLRB has another quorum of three members. It started to give decisions. The Trump government immediately appealed against the brief judgment of the court Howell on the DC circuit.

Last Monday we reported that a divided three right panel for the DC Court Court Circuit the request of the Trump administration for an order has granted that right Howell's recovery order remains. Wilcox no longer worked as required by that order. The NLRB was again without a quorum.

Last week Wilcox sought in the bank Review, a trial with which the entire Court of Appeal (eleven judges) assesses the issue, instead of just a panel with three judge. The request for in the bank assessment was granted.

Early this morning, the DC circuit has been published in the bank decision mainly trust Humphrey's Executor v. United States357 US 359 (1958), and indicated that it was bound to that precedent and other decisions of the Court of Appeal that came to a similar conclusion, found the majority that the Congress could limit the removal authority of the president and ordered that the order of the previous three right panel of the court of courts. This allows Wilcox to go back to work and the NLRB gives a quorum again. We expect Wilcox to return to work immediately and the NLRB will start serving and publishing decisions this week.

Interestingly, illustrating how politics has such a strong influence on the constitutional interpretation, the in the bank Decision was decided on party lines, in which the seven judge majority all consisted of judges appointed by Democratic presidents and the four judges who did not agree with Republican presidents.

Where do things go from?

The decisions of the Court of Appeal in the past ten days only relate to the question of whether temporary provisional exemption is appropriate to the order of court Howell. The actual decision about the merits of the brief judgment of Judge Howell by the DC circuit still has to be determined. The parties have informed the issue and the oral argument is now planned for May 16. That argument and the decision about the merits that follow are determined by a panel with three judge.

However, that is still not the final result. As soon as the DC circuit issues its decision on the merits, which can be expected in May or June, it is extremely likely that the Supreme Court will assess this issue, together with parallel procedures that are being filed with regard to the termination of Trump by Cathy Harris, a board member of the Merit Systems Protection.

So currently, and probably for at least six weeks or more, until the Court of Appeal issues its decision on the merits, Wilcox is back in the NLRB and the board has again a quorum of three members, where two of those members are considered pro-union (Pouty and Wilcox).

We will keep you informed as this Saga continues and the procedure before the NLRB remains at its best.