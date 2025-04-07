



Next competition: With Yale 4/11/2025 | 14:00 April 11 (free) / 14:00 hrs bee Yale History Hanover, NHDartmouth Women's Tennis recorded a 4-2 victory on reigning Ivy League champion Princeton in Boss Tennis Center on Sunday. Double Princeton started the day with a third double victory to achieve an early benefit in double. Peyton Capuano And Michela Moore Bound double after a 6-0 sweep in the first double. The duo is 14-2 this season when they play together and have won their last eight games. Elise Wong And Elizabeth Fahrmeier Earn the Doubles for the Big Green, because they won 6-4 in second Doubles. Wong and Fahrmeier are 7-6 together this season and are 2-1 in Ivy League game. Singles Princeton tied the match in third singles. Lauren he Fell 6-1, 6-2 in the first singles match of the afternoon. The Tigers took a 2-1 lead when they took the singles point in the fourth singles. Dartmouth tied the match when Moore won in right sets in second singles. She won the first set 6-4 and then wiped the second 6-0 to win the game. Moore improves to 10-6 during the season with the victory. Capuano gave Dartmouth a 3-2 lead with a victory in first singles. The second-year student moved to 8-8 on the spring with the victory. She won the opening set 6-1 and released her opponent 7-6 in the second set. Caroline Lemcke took the competition for the Big Green. She won the opening set of her fifth singles match 6-3 but then fell 6-3 in the second set. In the third set, Lemcke dominated 6-1 for her fourth victory of the season. Wong was locked up in a tight game in sixth singles when the game ended. Wong won the first set 6-4 but fell 6-3 in the second set. The third set was 5-2 for Princeton before the game ended. Dartmouth is back on the field on Friday 11 April with a competition in Yale. First Serve is set at 2 p.m. Dartmouth then plays his last home game of the season against Brown on Sunday 13 April. Full results (order of finish) Double #3 Driscoll/Ferlito (Prin) def. Han/Hess (Dart) 6-2 #1 Capuano/Moore (Dart) def. Elbaz/ Urata (Prin) 6-0 #2 wong/ Elizabeth Fahrmeier (Dart) def. Pearlie Zhang/Bella Chhiv (Prin) 6-4 Singles #3 Elbaz (Prin) def. Lauren he (Dart) 6-1, 6-2 # 4 Nguyen (printer) def. Faithpiers (Dart) 6-0, 6-3 #2 Moore (Dort) did it. Chhiv (Prin) 6-4, 6-0 #1 Capuano (dart) def. Ferlito (Prin) 6-1, 7-6 #5 Lemcke (dart) def. Ugly (by) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 #6 Wong (Dart) vs. Driscoll (Prin) 6-4, 3-6, 2-5, unfinished

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dartmouthsports.com/news/2025/4/6/womens-tennis-notches-first-ivy-win.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos