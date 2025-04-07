Sports
Alex Ovechkin Breaking Wayne Gretzky's record brings joy to hockey and beyond sport
New York (AP) Alex Ovechkin Could not contain his happiness moments afterwards scoring his 895th goal to break Wayne Gretzkys NHL Record.
After he fired the puck in the net, Ovechkin turned and did A belly flop glides through the ice As if he had just won a puddle. The Gap teeth grin did not leave his face for hours.
We did it! He told teammates in an electric visiting arena with more than 17,000 fans locked up on his every movement. His history! Yes!
Ovechkin was the embodiment of joy on Doel No. 895, just as he was so much of his previous 894, and replicated jumping in a fountain in Washington when he and the Capitals the Stanley Cup won in 2018.
Almost, said Oveechkin.
That title, the first championship of the franchises, was the Capitals High-Water Mark, but this stopped in a different way.
The cup is distributed once a year. Ovechkin broke a record that stood for more than three decades, with the chance that his reign will last longer. In a time of the season in a team-oriented sport that is usually only reserved for PlayOFF races, Oveechkins GR8 hunted the hockey community and reached the rest of the world that clearly wanted to see something special.
It is proof from OVI, said Centrum Dylan Strome, who together with Tom Wilson had the assists on Oveechkins Recordbreker on Sunday in a 4-1 loss for the New York Islanders. Everyone wants to see him succeed because he is such a happy guy. It doesn't matter if he scores a goal or someone else scores a goal: he is just as happy. And I think that is an honor for him and his character, and you could see why other people are so happy for him because of the way he treats other people.
The charismatic Russian superstar has made a career by scoring if no one else and the moments commemorate like few others. Whether it jumped in the glass that his stick was on fire, Oveechkin has partly become one of the faces of the game because of his childish love for the game, even in his 20th NHL season. He is a small child who plays an adult sport in heart and soul.
It is a love for the game that resonates far beyond the capitals.
You just laugh every time you see it, said coach Spencer Carbery, following Strome that Oveechkin is just as happy to see his teammates score. It appeals to him, but also who he is as a captain and as a leader, of happiness and the joy he must win and to see others and others to score goals.
No team or goalkeeper wanted to be the one who gave no. 895, but the islanders and Network Ilya Sorokin, 10 years younger than Oveechkin, which caused the colleague Russian to get his stick when he was asked, still had complete appreciation for the moment.
It doesn't matter which team you welcomed tonight, everyone was a hockey fan, said island residents, Lee said. Everyone on our side and their side can appreciate the performance of the Ovis.
The run -up to the performance was half the pleasure. Goals from Washington to Moscow followed the search. Ticket prices rose and disappeared on the basis of how close to Oveechkin was to catch and pass Gretzky.
If the pressure on Ovechkin at the age of 39 was at the age of the twilight, he did not show it. And the capitals made it their lives to get him the record.
It finally came halfway through the 77th competition from 82, so that everyone involved brought lighting.
In recent weeks it has now changed there, Carbery said. And for us, especially as coaches, we go to the hundreds and hundreds of hours we have tried to find manners to give him the next goal. (If) you have worked for 80 hours weeks for the past two years to try to get the next goal, it is a pretty special moment for us to celebrate.
The NHL and the Capitals have compiled a video montage of greats from Simone Biles and Michael Phelps to Tom Brady, LeBron James and Derek Jeter to congratulate Oveechkin. At that time it was clear that this achievement transcended hockey and even sports. Vladimir Putin added his congratulations After the sun stood in Moscow on Monday.
It's great for the game, Oveechkin said. It is great for us to be involved for the moment. … At the moment people are celebrating, people are happy and I am just happy to be part of it.
For a long time teammate John Carlson, who helped on Friday evening with the equalizing 894th goal, said he and the capitals were just before the ride. So everyone watched, and Oveechkin made for a lifetime. He made sure it was a nice one.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
