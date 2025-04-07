Sports
League Office, owners at odds of player participation in Olympic flag football
In three years, football will finally land at the Olympic Games. Flags football, but still.
Various NFL players have shown interest in playing. The competition office wants, as we understand, that will happen. However, the owners are more careful.
Has created that tension between the NFL and the people who have the NFLS teams.
We got an idea from the Push and Pull during the annual meeting of the past weeks in Florida. The competition sees the opportunity to market the brand on a global scale. The owners see an opportunity to make important players suffer injury. And even if they don't, they will miss the time in preparation for the 2028 season.
The Olympic Games run from July 14 to July 30, 2028. All NFL players who participate will probably miss part of the training camp.
They could also miss part of the offseas program, depending on the process process such as the Olympic Committee of the United States, chooses to use a tournament to determine membership of the national team.
Although there is a collective advantage for Big Shield, the NFL teams that surrender players to the effort can experience a very real disadvantage. Yes, flag football is not as intense as tackle football. But tell it for former NFL that Robert Edwards is walking back, which one Very serious knee injury While playing contactless knee injury. So serious that amputation was once a potential option.
Why would an owner really agree to specify a clear period of paragraph 3 of the standard players contract? Here is what it says: without the prior written permission of the club, the player will not play football or play any activities of football no different than for club or any activity than playing football that can entail a considerable risk of personal injury. The player represents that he has special, exceptional and unique knowledge, skills, skills and experience as a football player, the loss of which cannot be estimated with certainty and cannot be compensated reasonably or sufficiently by damage. The player therefore agrees that the club will have the right, in addition to any other right that club can possess, to resolve players by doing appropriate procedures or doing football -related activities, other than for club or from a activity other than football, which can entail a considerable risk of personal injury.
In English, that provision means that a team can sue a player who tries to play football for a team other than his NFL team, or by undertaking another activity that entails a significant risk of personal injury. In 2007, for example, the Titans successfully blocked Cornerback Pacman Jones van Wrestelen during his one -year suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.
Why would an owner run the risk of losing an important player for the entire season? It makes no sense.
Here is what is logical. By 2028 there will be a harvest of freshly retired NFL players. Let the best of them do it. Winning the Gold Medal with no-brainer becomes the icing on the cake of an NFL career. And that would be the standard practice, as long as the Olympic Games continued to recognize flag football.
No matter how it is, the clock ticks. The competition hopes to complete a decision in the next 60 days. For most owners, the final decision must be clear: you do not get our players.
