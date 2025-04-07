The Seattle Kraken scored five goals in each of their last two games and only allowed one goal against two convincing victories over the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks. These games do not mean much in the rankings, but they can help set the tone for the low season and offer a new basic line of expectations for the players on their way next season.

I have been saying it a lot lately, but this team is not as bad as their record suggests. Their target difference, excluding goals for empty net for and against, is minus four, which is in 15th place in the competition. Yet they are 27th in the rankings. They have picked up victories against Carolina, Florida, Los Angeles and Vegas. I said it all season: this team competes. Despite the album, I still like to see them play.

The two eruption profits this week were great, but both the 5-0 win over Vancouver and the 5-1 victory over San Jose were closer than the last scores suggest. The cracking started slowly in both games and went without a shot on the goal in the first five minutes every time. Yet they were the first to score in both games and improved their record to 20-10-4 when they are the first to stand out this season. Once they had built a lead of two goals, the games felt under control, although they were surpassed in both games.

Joey Daccord tires?

Another important storyline of the last two games has been the great game of Joey Daccord. I was ready to dig in his workload this season to see if he might be overworked. In March Joey placed a savings percentage below .900 in eight of his 11 starts. I know that savings percentage is not everything, but in recent weeks he just didn't seem to be on its own. The working theory was fatigue. And then he goes outside and stops 47 of 48 shots over a wingspan of two games.

Joey has certainly registered a tough workload in the second half of the season, but there are still many NHL goalkeepers who have played more games than this year. He has already held a career high this season with 53 NHL matches, but if you go back to 2022-23, he played 64 games when you record his 26 Calder Cup Playoff games with Coachella Valley.

Other reflections

Expect a PWHL announcement this week. My chances that Seattle lands a PWHL team has only risen last week. Should be a nice week of news. (Update: New Intel. Sounds like this is out for a few weeks, but it's coming.)

Due to 77 games this season, the Kraken went to the extension 12 times. At this point last season that number was 19. If they had succeeded in reaching overtime and lost in those extra seven games, those are seven extra points in the rankings. Not enough to get them in the play-off photo, but one of the few micro-trends that really harms this team.

Another one of those trends: their record in the second match of back-to-backs. De Kraken are 0-11-0 in those situations the only team in the competition without a single point in back-to-backs. The competition average is 0.9 points per back-to-back game. If the Kraken had just played in those matches on the competition average, they would still have 10 points.

Good news? De Kraken will have a back-to-back on Tuesday when they visit Salt Lake City for the first time in the franchise history.

Shane Wright did not score against the sharks on Saturday evening, but a little more for me was his Scottish selection. He has a real talent to come in and he generated various quality looks from areas with a high over -days.

As noted by the Kraken Audio Network Broadcast team, Jared McCann and Andr Burakovsky play their best hockey of the year, with 13 and 12 points respectively since the Trade Deadline.

As we have been predicting for a while, Kraken Prospect Oscar Fisker Mlgaard has been assigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds and suitable for both games against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Now that their OHL teams are eliminated from the play -offs, ID expects Carson Rehkopf and Nathan Villeneuve to be given some time with the Firebirds in the piece and in the late season. Rehkopf will be expected to make the leap to Coachella Valley full-time next season, while Villeneuve will come from CHL for a year for HES AHL-bound.

Here is a look at how Kraken prospects performed in the first round of the CHL -Play -OFLS:

I believe that the cracking still has one non-emergency house that remains, and I expect them to use it somewhere this week.

Purpose of the week

Seattle Kraken Prospect Lukas Dragicevic has itself a series. He scored this link goal in the last minute to force a game 7.

Player versions

Jared McCann McCann has six points over his last two games and is only two points shy to hit 60 on the season. It was a secondary assist, but I loved the stem and the efforts he made to start the piece.

2-0 #Sa cakes Set the cycle. McCann with the take -away meals under the goal line drops the puck to Larsson who sets Burakovsky in the low lock. 2-point game already before 19 and 95 pic.twitter.com/vbenfqwzhx Alison (@alisonl) April 6, 2025

Berkly Catton The Kraakens first round pick of the 2024 Draft is having a monster after season, including a two-target, five-assist evening in Spokanes 94 Series-Clinching victory.

Tyson Jugnauth Juggy has achieved seven points in his last four Playoff matches for the Portland Winterhawks and will fits a decisive game 7 on Monday evening.

The week before the bow

De Kraken still have five games in the regular season and are confronted with the remaining power of the schedule. This week a three-game road trip through La, Utah and Vegas, before they return to Climate Pledge Arena to host the St. Louis Blues, on this point, Maybe never lose.

As I said before, I am always rooted for the cracking to win. That does not prevent me from keeping an eye on the bigger image. When we peek at the stream NHL Draft Lottery Odds on tankathon.comThe Kraken float somewhere between the 4th (Boston) and 8th (Buffalo) in the rankings.

Where the cracking eventually land in the slot opportunities, will probably come to the thread. Here is a look at the remaining schedules for the teams that are clustered around them in the rankings.

It is almost impossible to predict how the latter games will shake. I expect that a few teams that are locked up in their play -off or trekking positions will start resting important players, so some of these stronger teams in the play may not be at full power. In the meantime, I root in the Klakken in Klakken in the Klaken to get a few victories and help Seattle to improve their concept position.

Things like to see the piece

Outside rooting for victories there are a few other things that I hope for when the boys end the season:

Matty Beniers and Shane Wright each get two more goals To hit the 20 goal. At the beginning of the year I had projected Matty for 25 and Shane around 12. Let's split the difference and both bring them to 20.

To hit the 20 goal. At the beginning of the year I had projected Matty for 25 and Shane around 12. Let's split the difference and both bring them to 20. Josh Mahura scores a goal. He has been a calm contribution since he came to the team, and he just seems like a really big person. Let's get it on the board.

He has been a calm contribution since he came to the team, and he just seems like a really big person. Let's get it on the board. A victory on Saturday night against the blues. That would push the cracks above .500 on Saturday at home. Winning at home is always good for moral.

That would push the cracks above .500 on Saturday at home. Winning at home is always good for moral. Another goal for Brandon Montour. He is currently at 16, who connects his career high for a single season. Would like to see him set a new personal record.

He is currently at 16, who connects his career high for a single season. Would like to see him set a new personal record. A look at another prospect at home. Ty Nelson? Jagger Firkus? To be honest, I don't care who, just give us a glimpse of the future before the season ends.

The end is seam

No matter how difficult this season has been, I still feel a bit sad that it is almost over. The team has compete a lot in the past month, which is everything I could ask for the piece. There is a lot of work to do this season outside of season, but the way they fight is already enthusiastic about what awaits us.