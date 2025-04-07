



The sports groups of Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Fisu World University Games were signed on the incredible “Luftschiffhangar” in Mlheim an der Ruhr on April 7. The Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Fisu World University Games are officially launched! Or at least it certainly feels in this way after the team is attracted, the arrival of the flame in the Rhine and Ruhr region and the 100 days to party. Photos from the first day of the HOD meeting



On the first evening of the Spring Heads of Delegation (HOD) meeting, all participants were anxious and excited awaiting the draw for all three team sports that will appear in Germany in July. Innovation was also a very welcome guest, because the draw for the first time in the Fisu history was digitally done thanks to Fisu partner Bornan, even if there were still a number of great athletes -and former Fisu events participants -who pressed the launch button. “Student athletes not only compete: they exchange ideas through mutual respect, develop friendships and become even more tolerant,” recalled Fisu Secretary and CEO, Matthias Opin In his welcome speech. “Thank you Rhine-Ruhr 2025 for giving this opportunity for the leaders of tomorrow!” Summary of team selection Fisu Games Summer director Jing Zhao enthusiastically shared how excited and happy she was to be at this special event before she explained the strict drawing rules. The team selection was done on January 16, 2025 with the following criteria: Registration and payment of team deposits according to the deadline

Host of the current games (Germany), next Fisu Games -Aastheer (Republic Korea), Teams that ended with the highest ranking in the most recent Fisu event (first two quarters)

Fisu ranking or ranking (third quarter);

Continental distribution with priority for non -re -economics teams (fourth quarter). All six categories have teams from four continents: America, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Water polo Twice Olympic and current water polo coach, Aleksandar Radovic was the first to push the buzzer. “Water Polo in Duisburg means passion. I am sure that this summer the international atmosphere will be absolutely fantastic.” Signing the official results sheet was the Fisu Water Polo Technical Committee chairman, Nikolaos Vasileiou from Greece. Volley-ball Beach volleyball player Karla CitizenWho won gold in 2011 at the Fisu Universiade in Shenzhen (China) “This was my first medal and it will always have a special place in my heart, even if I have been to the Olympic Games twice. It certainly helped me to build my career”. She admits that, like most beach volleyball players, she also started indoors, enjoying a sport that has always been in the International University Sports Federation program. Signing the official results magazine was the chairman of the Fisu Volleyball Technical Committee, Melanie Sanford from Canada. Basketball 3×3 Basketball Olympic Champion in Paris 2024, Sonja Analy was the last superstar to press the buzzer. “Sunny G” was also called MVP at the tournament in France. “Unfortunately I never participated in the Fisu World Games, but I am super happy that 3 × 3 basketball is in the program in July! I see that Germany has drawn the US in the ladies' tournament. Indeed, but if you want to become champions, you just have to beat them all!” Signing the official results sheet was the Fisu Basketball Technical Committee Chair, Kosta Iliiev from Bulgaria. For beach volleyball, badminton and table tennis, the groups are drawn during the first general technical meeting at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Fisu matches. For 3 × 3 basketball and 3 × 3 wheelchair basketball, the groups are announced before the first general technical meeting and as soon as the latest version of the technical manuals has been approved. While the sun is undergoing the incredible environment for the draw, delegations from all over the world and members and volunteers of the organizing committee all shared a common excitement when counting the next 99 days to the opening ceremony …

