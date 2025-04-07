Sports
Five star QB Ryder Lyons who visits Michigan football this week
In the coming months, Michigan Wolverines 2026 will be crucial for the recruitment class. They ended with a top 10 class for the 2025 cycle, and with the way they got the best recruits on campus this spring, they could again be on their way to another high-ranked class.
Many visits have been drawn up for the spring and summer months, and one of the highest quarter -back prospects considered in the nation will visit in a few days.
Michigan is organizing five -star QB this week
Five star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Will be back in Ann Arbor this week for another visit. Lyons is the number 16 general player in the 2026 class and no. 4 Quarterback, according to 247Sports Composite.
Coach (chip) Lindsey and Coach (Sherrone) are Moore who have recruited me, Lyons told recently told 247Sports Brandon Huffman ($). I love coach Lindsey, he is super personal and a super good coach. Coach Moore has a hard time recruiting. He is a super young coach, so he has a lot of energy and you can feel his presence. He is super easy to talk to.
Lyons arrives in Ann Arbor on Wednesday to Friday. This is a big chance for the coaching staff to impress the coveted recruit.
There is a lot of competition for Michigan, and Lyons has set up some other major visits. He has already been Ole Miss And ByuAnd he will go to Ohio State, USC and Oregon in the coming months. Lyons admitted that he was really concentrating at those six schools.
It is unclear when Lyons will decide, but it may not be as far on the road as some think.
It could happen to be honest, Lyons said. I am all grateful, but it is stressful.
Four -star ATH recently breaks Michigan
De Wolverines recently organized 2026 four -star tape Wasland chickens During a visit, and they will host him again in mid -June for an official visit. After the first visit, Michigan is in a good place.
What struck me the most was the standard they set for the players, Moa told 247Sports Blair Angulo ($). The Wolverines are high on my list now that I saw everything personally. My relationship with the coaches is good, they welcomed me and are transparent, so I really like that. We have locked the official visit.
Utah, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Michigan all organize MOA on official visits in May and June, with Moa calling those trips big for me. He also officially visited the Michigan State last weekend, where his brother, Aisea, is currently playing football.
MOA is no. 76 General prospect and the No. 5 athlete in the class on the composite.
Michigan offers three-star QB
The Wolverines 2026 Driemels Quarterback offered at the weekend Nathan Bernhard.
As a junior last fall, Bernhard 181-of-299 went for 2,895 Yards, 24 TouchDowns and only four interceptions for Ashland High School in Ashland, Ohio. He also ran 206 times for 1,221 Yards and 22 touchdowns.
On 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, Bernhard has other offers from Penn State, Michigan State, Louisville, Duke, Iowa State, West Virginia and more. He is at number 30 in the position and no. 530 in general on the composite.
On3s Steve Wiltfong spoke with him after he had received the offer, and not long after he made a prediction for Michigan to land Bernhard. Wiltfong also noted that Bernhard could make a decision in the near future. Keep you all informed of this recruitment when there are more developments to share.
Fast
- 2026 four -star edge Rusher Carter Meadows has according to an official visit with Michigan for the weekend of 20 June, according to ON3S EJ Holland ($).
- Michigan will probably organize five -star Linebacker Tyler Atkinsonaccording to ON3S Chad Simmons ($). Atkinson is the number 1 pound in the 2026 class.
- Finally, 2026 Four-Star Edge Rusher Julian Walker also plans to plan an official visit to Michigan, according to 247Sports Anna Adams ($). He already has civil servants who take place for North Carolina and South Carolina.
