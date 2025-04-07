



Elmont, NY-de New York Islanders defeated the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon with 4-1. Marc Gatcomb had his first career multi-goal game, but nobody wanted to talk post game about herself. That is expected when a historical event takes place. Today it was Alexander Ovechkin who break the goals core record of the NHL of all time, established in 1999, by Wayne Gretzky. His sizzling Power Play pols from the top of the left circle, his office, beat the short side of Ilya Sorokin. Postgame, Sorokin joked that he hadn't expected the shot. After his joke, Sorokin admitted that he expected the shot to go, where Oveechkin says it normally. Instead, he shot it briefly and immediately in the history books. Sorokin and Oveechkin: After the ceremony on the ice, Ovechkin skated to Sorokin and said something to him. Postgame said Sorokin that Ovechkin asked for his stick. Sorokin was happy to require the request. Asked if he got something in return, Sorokin laughed and said “respect.” I asked Ovechkin for the moments with Sorokin and how selfless Sorokin handled it all, and Oveechkin praised Sorokin. Said Ovechkin: 'Just before the game, me and [Dylan] Strome spoke about how I never scored against him. And I think we only played two or three games, but it is a kind of historic moment. A Russian scored against a Russian and set the record. So it's pretty cool. “ As for how he thinks about Sorokin himself, Ocechkin's praise: “He is such a great child and my children love him. So now, as I said, it's a huge moment. It's huge and a huge day for hockey and that's good.” For Sorokin, a Russian, who allows that goal, but also winning the game makes it a total win-win. Roy & Cizikas discuss their opinion: Patrick Roy is no stranger to big moments. The head coach of the islanders once chased and caught up with the record of Terry Sawchuk of all time. Nowadays Roy emphasized how important the moment was for hockey. Roy and Ovechkin exchanged a hug on the ice. Postgame said Roy that he was kidding to Ovechkin and said he could take the night free so that the islanders could win the game. As far as Casey Cizikas is concerned, he took the penalty that directly led to the historic count of Oveechkin. Cizikas said he was not happy with the call, but he hoped that the penalty murder would do the job. Then Oveechkin scored. The frustration melted away for Cizikas, especially after the islanders won. The moment itself is special. Cizikas spoke about that and said, “It was absolutely cool to be part of history and witnessing it.” Then I asked him about the experience of taking on Sidney Crosby and Oveechkin during his career, with several Playoff series against both. Cizikas gave a great reflective answer: “They have been two of the greatest of all time. There have been many fights. There have been heart disease and there have been triumphs. But they have achieved so much in their career. They are a first hall of families. Living.”

