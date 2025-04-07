Sports
Dutch Table Tennis Competition 2025! (Update II) – Alex Table Tennis
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Subject: Dutch table Tennis Match 2025! (Update II)
Posted: 03/03/2025 at 8:19 am
I'm back with a new video!
This video shows competitions on the Highest Northern Level in The Netherlands (one level below the national level). Maybe you recognize the long red player of earlier videos. Arnoud Hofman is ranked 130e in The Netherlands.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCH1CTJ6AD8
Edited by slupmi -atled – 6 hours 37 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 03/05/2025 at 10:07 am
Thank you for watching everyone!
after
Assistant -Admin
To together: 15/07/2007
Location: Location
Status: Offline
Points: 43
Post -Options
Thanks (1)
Quote Answer
Posted: 03/07/2025 at 9:10 PM
Thank you for sharing, it is always a pleasure to view those fights.
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 03/09/2025 at 1:56 pm
| Stiltt wrote:
Thank you for sharing, it is always a pleasure to view those fights.
scal
Super
To together: 22/06/2013
Location: NYC
Status: Offline
Points: 144
Post -Options
Thanks (1)
Quote Answer
Posted: 03/09/2025 at 9:48 PM
Watch the linked video and a few of your channel, some great games. How long is Arnoud Hofman? He has a very interesting playing style. I'm not that good for that long, but I'm going to steal a few ideas from him :).
Butterfly Aplolonia ZLC
FH: Fastarc G-1
Bra: Sauer Troger Monkey
Feedback
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 03/10/2025 at 11:31 am
| Shaibu wrote:
Watch the linked video and a few of your channel, some great games. How long is Arnoud Hofman? He has a very interesting playing style. I'm not that good for that long, but I'm going to steal a few ideas from him :).
scal
Super
To together: 22/06/2013
Location: NYC
Status: Offline
Points: 144
Post -Options
Thanks (1)
Quote Answer
Posted: 03/10/2025 at 8:00 PM
My physique is similar to that of Arnoud, except that I am “only” around 1.95. The bigger you are, the harder it is to stay low enough and move sideways. When I reach a ball instead of moving my feet, I always have the feeling that it is a failure on my footwork section. But watching the Arnoud games, he uses his reach as an integral part of his game. He is strategically positioned on his backhand side (a little further from the table than most people) and when his opponent goes from diagonal backhand to Backhand -Rally along the line, Arnoud reaches it with a minimum lateral movement. Example a few points here:
https://youtu.be/s3i2cxxmt-k?t=147
So an idea that I want to borrow is trying to consider my extra reach as my advantage and try to use it :).
Butterfly Aplolonia ZLC
FH: Fastarc G-1
Bra: Sauer Troger Monkey
Feedback
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 03/11/2025 at 10:52 am
| Shaibu wrote:
My physique is similar to that of Arnoud, except that I am “only” around 1.95. The bigger you are, the harder it is to stay low enough and move sideways. When I reach a ball instead of moving my feet, I always have the feeling that it is a failure on my footwork section. But watching the Arnoud games, he uses his reach as an integral part of his game. He is strategically positioned on his backhand side (a little further from the table than most people) and when his opponent goes from diagonal backhand to Backhand -Rally along the line, Arnoud reaches it with a minimum lateral movement. Example a few points here:
https://youtu.be/s3i2cxxmt-k?t=147
So an idea that I want to borrow is trying to consider my extra reach as my advantage and try to use it :).
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 15/03/2025 at 6.45 pm
Hello guys! A new video has been released. Enjoy looking and feel free to leave a comment.
Thank you everyone!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LV72UJ8D9PA
Published by slupmi -atled – 3/15/2025 at 7:04 pm
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 03/17/2025 at 9:02 am
For everyone who watched the new video: Thanks again guys!
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 25/03/2025 at 7:42 am
Thanks to all new subscribers!
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 11/23/2025 at 11:45 am
There is a new update … I will let you know soon!
Gamble
Super
To together: 11/18/2015
Location: Holland
Status: Offline
Points: 228
Post -Options
Thanks (0)
Quote Answer
Posted: 6 hours 25 minutes ago at 10:40 am
| Slupmi atled wrote:
There is a new update … I will let you know soon!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBDX2RPZ-DG
|
Sources
2/ https://mytabletennis.net/forum/dutch-table-tennis-match-2025-update-ii_topic114161.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- You have been addressed to the US nuclear talks with Iran BBC News
- Hayes Volcano M2.0 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- Why Elon Musk breaks with Donald Trump on prices
- PM Modi on the partition: “ The theory of the two nations was not the choice of common Muslims … Congress has power ''
- Why Tariffs will drive coffee prices higher
- At least six children test positive for measles at Texas daycare amid outbreak
- Two Chinese citizens captured in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, says Zelensky
- Canada warns that residents have moved to us that managers can search for phones
- UNC Asheville – Official athletics website
- Military, Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif confrontation in the middle of the United States, influence of the diaspora
- An overwhelming majority of Turks consider foreign countries as enemies
- Jokowi response to the Prabowo-Megawati meeting: for the good of the country