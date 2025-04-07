Dutch Table Tennis Competition 2025! (Update II) – Alex Table Tennis





Subject: Dutch table Tennis Match 2025! (Update II)

Posted: 03/03/2025 at 8:19 am Hello dear table tennis players! I'm back with a new video! This video shows competitions on the Highest Northern Level in The Netherlands (one level below the national level). Maybe you recognize the long red player of earlier videos. Arnoud Hofman is ranked 130e in The Netherlands.



Enjoy looking and feel free to leave a comment! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCH1CTJ6AD8

Posted: 03/05/2025 at 10:07 am Thank you for watching everyone!

Posted: 03/07/2025 at 9:10 PM Thank you for sharing, it is always a pleasure to view those fights.

Posted: 03/09/2025 at 1:56 pm Stiltt wrote: Thank you for sharing, it is always a pleasure to view those fights. And always a pleasure to receive your comments. Thank you.

Posted: 03/09/2025 at 9:48 PM Watch the linked video and a few of your channel, some great games. How long is Arnoud Hofman? He has a very interesting playing style. I'm not that good for that long, but I'm going to steal a few ideas from him :). Butterfly Aplolonia ZLC

Posted: 03/10/2025 at 11:31 am Shaibu wrote: Watch the linked video and a few of your channel, some great games. How long is Arnoud Hofman? He has a very interesting playing style. I'm not that good for that long, but I'm going to steal a few ideas from him :). Hofman is more than two meters long.

You made me curious … What ideas are you talking about?

Posted: 03/10/2025 at 8:00 PM My physique is similar to that of Arnoud, except that I am “only” around 1.95. The bigger you are, the harder it is to stay low enough and move sideways. When I reach a ball instead of moving my feet, I always have the feeling that it is a failure on my footwork section. But watching the Arnoud games, he uses his reach as an integral part of his game. He is strategically positioned on his backhand side (a little further from the table than most people) and when his opponent goes from diagonal backhand to Backhand -Rally along the line, Arnoud reaches it with a minimum lateral movement. Example a few points here: https://youtu.be/s3i2cxxmt-k?t=147 So an idea that I want to borrow is trying to consider my extra reach as my advantage and try to use it :). Butterfly Aplolonia ZLC

Posted: 03/11/2025 at 10:52 am Shaibu wrote: My physique is similar to that of Arnoud, except that I am “only” around 1.95. The bigger you are, the harder it is to stay low enough and move sideways. When I reach a ball instead of moving my feet, I always have the feeling that it is a failure on my footwork section. But watching the Arnoud games, he uses his reach as an integral part of his game. He is strategically positioned on his backhand side (a little further from the table than most people) and when his opponent goes from diagonal backhand to Backhand -Rally along the line, Arnoud reaches it with a minimum lateral movement. Example a few points here: https://youtu.be/s3i2cxxmt-k?t=147 So an idea that I want to borrow is trying to consider my extra reach as my advantage and try to use it :). I see you did your research N ice!

Never too old (or too long) to learn!

Posted: 15/03/2025 at 6.45 pm Hello guys! A new video has been released. Enjoy looking and feel free to leave a comment. Thank you everyone! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LV72UJ8D9PA

Posted: 03/17/2025 at 9:02 am For everyone who watched the new video: Thanks again guys!

Posted: 25/03/2025 at 7:42 am Thanks to all new subscribers!

Posted: 11/23/2025 at 11:45 am There is a new update … I will let you know soon!

Posted: 6 hours 25 minutes ago at 10:40 am Slupmi atled wrote: There is a new update … I will let you know soon! Here is the long -awaited update! Both Dutch lowest national division Next season. Enjoy and let me know what you think!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBDX2RPZ-DG



