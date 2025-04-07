Sports
3 questions for Purdue Football in the last week of the spring season
Purdue Football Coach Barry Odom: Spring Update, QB Battle, Injury
Purdue had an indoor scrimmage on Saturday. Hear what coach Barry Odom said after that.
West Lafayette Purdue Football has four dates left on its spring schedule, culminating in the Spring Showcase of next Saturday in Ross-ADD stadium.
Day 11 packed with a Saturday scrimmage in Mollenkopf Athletic Center.
The offset attack a day when the defense prevailed by combating with a few big games.
But before the scrimmage headed, one of the Boiler makers'Promising young stars was plagued with an injury when George Burhenn was injured during the first game.
Purdue starts his last week of the spring season with a few unanswered questions. Here are three:
How will Purdue Football Max Clare replace?
After a breakout season, Max Klare stuck in on Purdue's leading receiver with 51 catches for 685 yards and 4 touchdowns, transferring To national champion Ohio State.
During the spring, Redshirt Sophomore Burhenn seemed to be not only Purdue's best tight end, but also one of the best general players of the boilers. If his injury is a serious head coach Barry Odom on Saturday, did not have an immediate update after the training was concluded, who rises to the top of the tight end depth card?
Six-Foot-8 UNLV Transfer Christian Earls has received many repetitions with Purdue's first unit violation. Christian Moore, another transfer from UNLV, and Wake forest transfer Luca Puccinelli also seem to be options.
Who will be the starting quarterback from Purdue Football?
If the boiler maker personnel knows the answer, they will not let it out of the bag.
ODY said on Saturday that he believes that next season's starting quarterback is currently on Purdue's selection, which would make one of these four players: Bennett Meredith, who started in Northwest in Northwest in 2023, and gives Malachi Singleton transfer (Arkansa), EJ Colson (UCF) or Evans Chuba (state Washington).
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Each brings a slightly different skills. Chuba is a high risk, high reward this spring and Quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw said this week that he should see Chuba that better takes care of the ball. But he has the best arm of the couple.
Singleton sent a game-winning ride last season for the razorbacks against Tennessee and scored the winning touchdown with his legs. Singleton may have the inside, because coaches have left his growth. Colson offers some of the same skills as Singleton and received some representatives at UCF. He followed Hinshaw to West Lafayette and knows his QBS coach well.
Meredith does not take so many risks. He is the oldest of the couple. After starting his career at Arizona State, Meredith is in Purdue in his third season and the fourth year in general.
Can the Purdue return to the secondary Elevate defense?
The boiler makers were hit hard by transfer fees in the secondary, including the former All-American Safety Dillon Thieneman, now in Oregon. That is why the new Purdue staff worked the Portal to bring in experience and did this with Crew Wakley, Tony Grimes, Richard Toney Jr. And Ryan Turner.
But some Holdovers have made names for themselves with the staff of the defensive coordinator Mike Scherer.
Sterling “Stu” Smith is a player whose impressed in the spring, which results in a number change from 46 to 3, which would indicate that he is a keeper. After playing at Holy Cross in 2023, Smith did not see the field last season after switching to Purdue.
Sophomore Hudauri Hines, another number change that goes from 16 to 4, performs admirable in the corner after seeing the playing time last season and a career day against Penn State. Sophomore Safety Ty Hudkins was used in special teams last season and was a playmaker this spring.
Sam King deals with sport for the Journal & Courier. E -mail him at [email protected] and follow him on X and Instagram @samueltking.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jconline.com/story/sports/college/purdue/football/2025/04/05/3-questions-for-purdue-football-entering-final-week-of-spring-season/82739509007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- You have been addressed to the US nuclear talks with Iran BBC News
- Hayes Volcano M2.0 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- Why Elon Musk breaks with Donald Trump on prices
- PM Modi on the partition: “ The theory of the two nations was not the choice of common Muslims … Congress has power ''
- Why Tariffs will drive coffee prices higher
- At least six children test positive for measles at Texas daycare amid outbreak
- Two Chinese citizens captured in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, says Zelensky
- Canada warns that residents have moved to us that managers can search for phones
- UNC Asheville – Official athletics website
- Military, Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif confrontation in the middle of the United States, influence of the diaspora
- An overwhelming majority of Turks consider foreign countries as enemies
- Jokowi response to the Prabowo-Megawati meeting: for the good of the country