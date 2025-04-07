3 questions for Purdue Football in the last week of the spring season

Purdue Football Coach Barry Odom: Spring Update, QB Battle, Injury Purdue had an indoor scrimmage on Saturday. Hear what coach Barry Odom said after that.

West Lafayette Purdue Football has four dates left on its spring schedule, culminating in the Spring Showcase of next Saturday in Ross-ADD stadium.

Day 11 packed with a Saturday scrimmage in Mollenkopf Athletic Center.

The offset attack a day when the defense prevailed by combating with a few big games.

But before the scrimmage headed, one of the Boiler makers'Promising young stars was plagued with an injury when George Burhenn was injured during the first game.

Purdue starts his last week of the spring season with a few unanswered questions. Here are three:

How will Purdue Football Max Clare replace?

After a breakout season, Max Klare stuck in on Purdue's leading receiver with 51 catches for 685 yards and 4 touchdowns, transferring To national champion Ohio State.

During the spring, Redshirt Sophomore Burhenn seemed to be not only Purdue's best tight end, but also one of the best general players of the boilers. If his injury is a serious head coach Barry Odom on Saturday, did not have an immediate update after the training was concluded, who rises to the top of the tight end depth card?

Six-Foot-8 UNLV Transfer Christian Earls has received many repetitions with Purdue's first unit violation. Christian Moore, another transfer from UNLV, and Wake forest transfer Luca Puccinelli also seem to be options.

Who will be the starting quarterback from Purdue Football?

If the boiler maker personnel knows the answer, they will not let it out of the bag.

ODY said on Saturday that he believes that next season's starting quarterback is currently on Purdue's selection, which would make one of these four players: Bennett Meredith, who started in Northwest in Northwest in 2023, and gives Malachi Singleton transfer (Arkansa), EJ Colson (UCF) or Evans Chuba (state Washington).

Each brings a slightly different skills. Chuba is a high risk, high reward this spring and Quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw said this week that he should see Chuba that better takes care of the ball. But he has the best arm of the couple.

Singleton sent a game-winning ride last season for the razorbacks against Tennessee and scored the winning touchdown with his legs. Singleton may have the inside, because coaches have left his growth. Colson offers some of the same skills as Singleton and received some representatives at UCF. He followed Hinshaw to West Lafayette and knows his QBS coach well.

Meredith does not take so many risks. He is the oldest of the couple. After starting his career at Arizona State, Meredith is in Purdue in his third season and the fourth year in general.

Can the Purdue return to the secondary Elevate defense?

The boiler makers were hit hard by transfer fees in the secondary, including the former All-American Safety Dillon Thieneman, now in Oregon. That is why the new Purdue staff worked the Portal to bring in experience and did this with Crew Wakley, Tony Grimes, Richard Toney Jr. And Ryan Turner.

But some Holdovers have made names for themselves with the staff of the defensive coordinator Mike Scherer.

Sterling “Stu” Smith is a player whose impressed in the spring, which results in a number change from 46 to 3, which would indicate that he is a keeper. After playing at Holy Cross in 2023, Smith did not see the field last season after switching to Purdue.

Sophomore Hudauri Hines, another number change that goes from 16 to 4, performs admirable in the corner after seeing the playing time last season and a career day against Penn State. Sophomore Safety Ty Hudkins was used in special teams last season and was a playmaker this spring.

