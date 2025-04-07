Utah Hockey Club gives the first view of the new practical facility

Sandy One by one, Utah Hockey Club players took Sharpies and signed a ceremonial beam.

The team gathered in a Cavernous Hall of Steel Monday and exchanged helmets for hard hats when they were given a tour of what will soon be their new home. The bones of the new training facility of the team in South Town Mall have been completed.

At the moment, some imagination is needed that is helped by some renderings, but the new facility takes shape.

The facility of almost 116,000 square foot will contain two ice skins, a player lounge (with a team chef), a film room, a recovery room and a training room outside the ice.

Smith Entertainment Group who bought the Sandy Mall last year has been expanded with the store of the old Macy on the south side to build the facility.

“We have the open space to really build how we want,” said SEG director Jim Olson. “The goal is that we will have the best or one of the best practical facilities in the NHL.”

To help that, the team turned to the players and chose their brains about what to take on and how things have to “flow” in the facility.

“We have tried to involve them as much as possible in every part of this,” said Tey owner Ryan Smith.

When it is all completed, Smith believes that it will ultimately be one of the top facilities in the competition.

“I think it distinguishes it there with the double ice sheet,” said Smith. “Brand new is always a good thing. I think it will be there, hopefully, hopefully, top five on day 1. I don't think we've saved a lot.”

Utah Hockey Club Defender Ian Cole signs an I-Balk during a bundle setting ceremony in the Utah Hockey Clubs New Indoor Practice Facility in stores in South Town in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. (Photo: Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

And there is hope that will attract the attention of the players in the competition, together with all the other Buzz around the newest team and the NHL market.

“I think we are definitely a destination,” said Smith. “I think we already feel that in hockey, but we have to keep earning that. I spoke with many people in the competition, and I think everyone sees where we are from a schedule point of view, the youth we have, the future that is for us, and then the intrigues of this market, and honestly, the way the community is, it is super powerful.”

The facility is ready for the team to use on 1 September; But over time it will not be just for the players.

From the beginning of 2026 the facility will also be open to public use. There will be eight public changing rooms, viewing areas and a team shop/pro -shop. The facility will also have collective areas for things such as corporate events and birthday parties.

“This is the place where we are going to inspire the next generation of children in Utah to play the play of hockey, and this is where we are going to put all the customs and identity of this team down for the future while we are pursuing a Stanley Cup for Utah,” said Teamsresident Chris Armstrong.

And Smith has big dreams for what that next generation can achieve.

He looked at the impact of the Salt Lake City Olympic Games from 2002 and the facilities built for the competitions have had the winter sports scene of the state. It is now common for Olympic athletes to come from Utah or at least train in the state.

He believes the same can happen in hockey.

“We can play a huge role in that,” he said. “It is quite unique to be able to have a hand in the development of what can be part of the American team in the future. And I think Utah should be part of it.

“That is how big this vision will be. And I think everyone sees it. This is not it is not a matter of or, but just when.”