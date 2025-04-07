So your child wants to become an artist, right? Before you get on the discouragement, but how are you going to live?! Just as many loving but financially involved parents are inclined to do, you first give a hearing to Maximillian Re-Sugiura, the dynamic, inspiring and very much, director of the renowned high school for art and design.

Located in Midtown East on 245 East 56th Street, the institution shares the address with the PS 59 primary school, which has its own beautifully forged metal gate entrance and open courtyard. Fortunately and inviting, art and design looks like what it is thanks to the brightly painted wall painting and a new Snazy logo that has decorated the entrance in recent years, a clear improvement of the street scene above the ordinary gray stone that was there earlier.

The building itself is a modernist structure of seven floors, newly built and opened for the 2012-13 school year.

The peripatetic history of the schools is remarkable. Founded in 1936 as the School of Industrial Art, the first house was at a former primary school on 247 West 40th Street the same theater district block as the New York Herald Tribune newspaper. In 1941 it found the first of his East Side Homes in 211 79th Street. In 1960, the year of his name change in high school for art and design, it was fired to 1075 2nd Avenue on 57th Street.

A very short list of art and design much illustrious alumni his singer Tony Bennett; sculptor Eva Hesse; Animator, Ralph Bakshi; Artist and writer Art Spiegelman; Pioniers movie star for adults and feminist director, Candida Royalle; Theater icon Harvey Fierstein; Film director Amy Heckling; fashion designer Marc Jacobs; Graffiti artist Lady Pink (Sandra Fabara) and Hiphop Emcee Pharoahe Monch (Troy Donaldson).

Regarding the most important re-sugiura, he became the school leader in 2019 and among his many initiatives are programs that offer practical, demonstrable answers to questions from students and parents about the viability with a creative career in the 2020s and then.

Re-Sugiuras Journey to Art and Design is quite interesting. He grew up in Bucolic Princeton, New Jersey. Although both parents were artists, he was not only academically inclined (including the Japanese school on Sunday), but also multisportatleet that played tennis, baseball and basketball.

Resugiara left the Garden State behind and lived the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he played first singles and the first double in the Herentennisteam and then worked for American Apparel, where his natural leadership qualities and management skills emerged.

For an exploratory spirit such as Re-Sugiuras, business success was not enough and he was in education, he went into the NYC Teaching Fellows program and became a special educational teacher at the High School of Environmental Studies on 444 W. 56th Street. A confluence of circumstances, including the encouragement of a mentor at the school, Barbara Harris, who brought Re-Sugiura to the administrative side as a special ED-Lead.

After obtaining a masters in Education at Brooklyn College, Re-Sugiura became an assistant director. In total he served for eleven years at environmental studies before taking over from art and design, where students call him Max.

Don't let such informality mislead, because re-sugiura is a man with many plans. One of them is how even high school students can prepare for the market.

As an art teacher and as the child of artists myself, I have had this big nagging question, that is when you are a young person with your parents, who you raised for 14-15 years, and gave your food, shelter, values ​​and love and then you say mum, dad, I want to be an artist. Overwhelming, the answer with exceptions of art and design is good, how are you going to earn a living?

To demonstrably answer that question, Re-Sugiura collaborated with company experts such as with Life and Proskauer Rose LLP Law Firm to teach students about things such as identity protection and copyright legislation. But that was not everything.

The next thing I wanted to do is ensure that students would have a place to sell OK, they have their copyrights and protected it, let's earn some money from it, so I thought Etsy would be a great place in the digital market that would not only offer free storage for our students and offers, but also help our students to learn the best practices SEO and e-commercial

The US graphic artist guild did their bit and talked to students about the prices of their work, while the Ridgewood Savings Bank arrived to offer free checks and savings accounts to that students if they needed them to access the Etsy site.

Once Creatief, Re-Sugiura also found a way for students who completed all their work-based management to receive monetary stipendia through the Office or Student Pathways. It is all a bit complicated, but talking to Re-Sugiura, it is clear that he is a man who thrives on complexity and problem solution and the tangible results that those solutions produce.

So if you are a student now, you can go to your parents and say that I want to be an artist and be my five -point plan of how I am going to design, protect, sell, save and then repeat the most important enthusiastic on my product.

Indeed, the presentation of the Re-Sugiuras was so inspiring, this reporter was ready to hang his notebook and return to high school to get it right this time. Because that was not possible, he asked Re-Sugiura, who has the motivational way of superior sports coach or manager, which has in fact been a football and handball coach that exercise for him.

I think physical education is a crucial part of a creative mind. Not only his tactile sensitivities reinforced by athletics This is not only my philosophy here, this is neuroscience that our school has eleven PSAL teams, whether it is something traditional as basketball, softball or volleyball. We also have bowling, table tennis, a fence team again different visual sensitivities and various strengths and were really proud of the way our physical ED program works.